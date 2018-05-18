Martin O'Neill in attendance as Dundalk maintain their lead at the top of the table by beating Bohemians
Bohemians 0 Dundalk 2
DUNDALK remained top of the League of Ireland after negotiating some sticky patches in a lively affair at Dalymount Park.
Stephen Kenny's side went ahead in just the fourth minute when top scorer Patrick Hoban spun free in the box to convert a headed assist from Michael Duffy.
They dominated in the opening quarter against a Bohs team that had switched to a back five, but the hosts improved their performance level to make this a real test for the visitors.
Dinny Corcoran forced a close range stop from Gary Rogers and then went even closer before half time when his flick rolled towards the goal but Chris Shields was adjudged to have got back just in time to clear.
Dylan Watts also called Rogers into action after half time as the Dubliners threatened on the break.
But Dundalk did have a number of chances to take a decisive advantage with Jamie McGrath and Michael Duffy both guilty of close range misses in a game that was watched by Martin O'Neill, Roy Keane and the rest of the Irish management staff.
The Louth side eventually put the result beyond doubt with seven minutes to go when a messy scramble arising from a corner culminated in a stand-in right full heading past Shane Supple.
BOHEMIANS – Supple, Buckley, Cornwall, Morris, Casey, Kirk; Byrne, Brennan (Ward 76), Watts; Stokes (Grant 76), Corcoran
DUNDALK – Rogers, Hoare, Gartland, Cleary, Massey; Shields, Benson (Jarvis 86); Connolly (Adorjan 64), McGrath, Duffy; Hoban (Tagbajumi 81)
REF – P McLaughlin (Donegal)
