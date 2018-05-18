Martin O'Neill in attendance as Dundalk maintain their lead at the top of the table by beating Bohemians

Independent.ie

DUNDALK remained top of the League of Ireland after negotiating some sticky patches in a lively affair at Dalymount Park.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/league-of-ireland/martin-oneill-in-attendance-as-dundalk-maintain-their-lead-at-the-top-of-the-table-by-beating-bohemians-36922572.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36922419.ece/0667f/AUTOCROP/h342/1502809.jpg