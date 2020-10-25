Martin on the mark as Rockett's men fire hole in Dundalk's Europa ambitions

Waterford manager Fran Rockett, left, congratulates Daryl Murphy of Waterford after he is substituted. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

ON the weekend the long goodbye to their league title was made official, Dundalk suffered a more surprising jolt in the south-east.

Waterford’s victory – secured by a 57th-minute John Martin strike – lifted them to within a point of third-placed Dundalk, adding a frisson of doubt as to whether the Europa League group stage participants will stay in the competition next season.

Filippo Giovagnoli freshened his side up from Thursday’s European defeat to Molde with six changes. Fourth spot would only be sufficient for Waterford to seal European qualification if one the teams above them wins the FAI Cup.

Their final game comes on Sunday week away to Finn Harps.

“It wasn’t easy for Dundalk playing after Thursday’s game in Europe, so we needed to take advantage of that,” said caretaker Waterford boss Fran Rockett.

“Sometimes you get a sixth sense in the dressing-room that the focus of the players is on a game. They showed that by being aggressive from kick-off. Dundalk are a quality side but I felt we should have won.”

Daryl Murphy, on his first Waterford start for 15 years, was most culpable of wastefulness. He fizzed a shot inches wide with the best chance of the first half and was denied with 15 minutes left by the legs of Aaron McCarey.

Martin had by then put the hosts ahead 12 minutes into the second half. When Dundalk failed to clear Matt Smith’s deep free-kick, Will Fitzgerald hoisted a cross back into the box for Martin to connect with a downward header from six yards out.

WATERFORD – B Murphy; D Power, J Davidson, R Weir, T Wilson; N O’Keefe, A Coote; W Fitzgerald (W Longbottom 66), J Martin (T Sobowale 75), M Smith; D Murphy (D Walsh 90+1).

DUNDALK – A McCarey; J Mountney, B Gartland, A Boyle, C Dummigan (S Gannon 65); C Shields (G Sloggett 77), J Flores (P Hoban 61); S Colovic (D Leahy 65), S Murray (P McEleney 61), M Duffy; D McMillan.

REF – S Doyle (Wexford).

Online Editors