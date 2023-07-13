Mark Doyle’s late strike keeps struggling Saints alive in Conference qualifier

F91 Diddeleng 2, St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Mark Doyle salvaged St Patrick’s Athletic’s European hopes with a crucial late goal, as the Saints fell to a narrow defeat at the hands of F91 Diddeleng in the first leg of last night’s Europa Conference League first qualifying round.

Goals in either half from Oege-Sietse van Lingen and Yahcuroo Roemer looked enough to sink the Saints, who failed to impress their plans on this game.

However, Doyle popped up in the box in the 93rd minute to snatch a hardly deserved lifeline.

The last-minute goal sparked wild celebrations among the 350 boisterous Pat’s fans who travelled through London and Brussels to this small leafy suburb in Luxembourg.

They can still harbour hopes of more European trips this year – that is if Pat’s can muster a win next Thursday in Inchicore.

Progression will guarantee €550,000 in UEFA prize-money.

Only starting their pre-season campaign, F91 didn’t appear as rusty as Jon Daly and his side would have hoped.

The game failed to settle as the home side chased every ball, committing a flurry of fouls in the process. This, it turned out, was Diddeleng’s game plan throughout and it proved successful at stunting Pat’s efforts to build up the play.

Both sides were limited to half chances, but it was the home duo of Samir Hadji and Van Lingen that looked most dangerous.

And it was the latter who opened the scoring after 24 minutes of his debut.

Lingering in the space between his midfield and strikers, Sylvio Ouassiero picked out Van Lingen just inside the box. And the Dutch man made no mistake to find the bottom corner on his debut.

The home side continued to push forward after the restart with the second goal arriving just after the hour mark. Captain Bruno Freire won possession in midfield and caught Pat’s sleeping when he released Roemer down the right wing.

David Norman – making his first Saints start – couldn’t catch the 21-year-old who comfortably struck past Lyness.

Daly introduced Tommy Lonergan, Mark Doyle and Jason McClelland to add sparks to a struggling attack.

However, F91 looked dangerous on the counter and nearly nicked a fatal late goal. Substitute Noah Lewis was caught in possession inside his own box, but Hadji fired just wide.

It was the Saints who had the last chance of the game as Doyle took his opportunity to ignite jubilant celebrations in this hill-top ground.

​F91 Diddeleng: Desprez; Delorge, Decker, Sidibe; Ouassiero (Schaus, 74), Van Lingen (Englaro, 90), Freire, Agovic, Kuete Nsidjine; Roemer (Thomas, 72), Hadji.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness; Brockbank (Lewis, 70), Curtis, Norman, Breslin; Lennon, Murphy (McClelland, 81), Forrester; McCormack (Lonergan, 70), Mulraney; Carty (Doyle, 81).

Ref: Radoslav Gidzhenov (Bulgaria)