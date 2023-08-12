‘Mark Coyle has fined him €1m’ – Damien Duff quip as ‘big boss’ Acun Ilicali turns up late for Shels squad meeting before Rovers draw

Damien Duff joked that Shelbourne owner Acun Ilicali will face a €1m fine after turning up late for an address to the squad prior to last night’s dramatic draw with Shamrock Rovers.

But the Shels boss has stressed that the Reds need funds to add depth going forward with injury issues weakening his hand and possibly leading to a delay in Jack Moylan’s proposed move to Lincoln.

A sizeable contingent from Turkey was present at Tolka Park for a game that ended on a high for the Reds with Gavin Molloy’s 94th minute header securing a point that was also celebrated by the clubs chasing down Rovers.

League of Ireland Premier Division review

Ilicali, the owner of Hull City, took over Shels in June and has spoken of launching a title push next term. Duff feels his charges are on the right track but indicated he was disappointed with the inability to bring in more bodies during the summer transfer window – with the Dubliner quipping that Ilicali’s punishment for a lack of punctuality might strengthen his hand.

“I think I'm the boss, he's the big boss,” said Duff, who felt his team’s improved second half display following a change of shape warranted a point.

“He (Ilicali) came in and spoke to the lads before the game. He was supposed to be here at quarter past six for the meeting.

"I told everybody you can't be late. He was late so I put it to the senior players - because it's always a fine - and Mark Coyle (Shels midfielder) has fined him a million euros!

"If the players get it, great, they'll have a couple of good nights out. If the staff get it, we'll spend it nicely in the window. But either way we'll see if we get the million.”

Duff did strike a more serious tone when discussing the future of Moylan, a target for Lincoln who were keen to sign him this summer but may have to wait until his contract expires in November because the manager can’t afford to let him go right now.

Shels would receive €60,000 in compensation in November but a bigger fee was discussed last month to accelerate the switch.

However, an injury to Sean Boyd has weakened Duff’s hand – although he did leave Moylan on the bench for 45 minutes against the Hoops.

“If Jack goes, sure who’d be playing up top? He’s the nearest thing we have to an out and out striker,” said Duff.

“Obviously Shane (Farrell) played there tonight. You could argue we’ve played the whole season without a striker (with Boyd on the sidelines), so it’s incredible what the lads have done.

"But Jack, you’ll be the first to hear I’m sure. I’m not in the loop or privy to it, I rang Graham Barrett his agent the other day so I actually don’t know.

"Things might ramp up the end of August, they might not, I don’t know.”

Duff admitted things could have moved quicker if he had a deeper squad with the former Irish international arguing his options are so threadbare that he had to send in teenage striker Gbemi Arubi off the bench against Rovers even though he’s yet to sign a professional deal.

“Yeah, like I said, it probably goes back to my time (working) in 15s and 17s underage League of Ireland, I never really get rattled.

"You see all these managers around the league, ‘Oh, I’m missing that player or that player’ Shut up will ya. I’ve got 13 or 14 players here and you don’t hear a peep out of me.

"So, worse case if he (Moylan) did go, we’ll just adapt and coach and find a way,” said Duff who said it’s possible Shels could add free agents to their ranks although he smiled when adding there was a problem with this market.

“Free agents, they’re free for a reason, nobody wants them! Let’s call a spade a spade, they haven’t been training for a while. I think we have to look seriously at it.

“We've so many injuries, the smallest squad in the league.. we're running on 13-14 senior players, we are bringing on a kid who is not on a deal.

"They're bringing on Aaron Greene who is on four figures every week. That's the difference. I've never complained once.

“We’ve brought in not enough players in the window. I think the window has been poor, but the quality, Harry Wood and Will (Jarvis – a duo on loan from Hull) have been good. Shamrock Rovers, they built over years, I was on Stephen Bradley’s coaching staff when they started off, that feels like a lifetime ago. We’re only at this 18 months.

“I’d like to think we’re building something special but only time will tell. They’re putting Greener on, a seasoned pro, on probably 1100, 1200 quid a week.

"I pay Gbemi, I get him lunch every day. We’ve been in discussions, he’s not getting anything monetary. He hasn’t put pen to paper.”

The mood in the Rovers camp was further soured by an incident long after the final whistle with Greene enraged by a comment aimed in his direction by an individual who was able to re-enter the ground while a section of Bradley’s squad completed their warmdown.

Greene had to be calmed down by team-mates with several Rovers players alleging that a shout from a rival spectator had crossed an acceptable line.