Marc Bircham handed two-year deal as Waterford boss after turning season around 

Waterford FC have rewarded manager Marc Bircham with a two-year contract on the back of his achievement in turning around the Blues' season.

The former Canada international succeed Kevin Sheedy as Blues boss in May, after a dismal run of seven losses in eight games which had left the club in serious danger of relegation while the club was also dogged by off-field issues with Covid-19, with a 7-0 loss to Drogheda United when they had to field their U19 side and a subsequent walkover for Sligo Rovers when Waterford were unable to fulfil the fixture.

Waterford lost their first three games with Bircham in charge but a 3-1 win over FAI Cup holders Dundalk in June was a sign of a possible revival, and the side have since won four of their last six league games as well as sealing progress to the next round of the FAI Cup.

“I’m delighted to get this sorted. It’s been a really enjoyable few months since I’ve arrived here and we’re building momentum around the club," says the former QPR player.

“The owner Richard, chairman Mitch and everyone around the club are trying to build something great here and I want to be a part of that.

“Since I’ve come in I’ve really enjoyed the challenge, working with the staff and players every day has been great and we’ve really started to make progress so I’m thrilled to be able to put that stability in place and concentrate on our on-field work.”

Waterford face Bohemians at home on Saturday.