Mandroiu heads home at the death as Shamrock Rovers pip Drogheda

Danny Mandroiu heads home the winner for Shamrock Rovers against Drogheda. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Some things are bigger than football.

During the warm-ups for this game at Head In The Game Park, rival managers Tim Clancy and Stephen Bradley embraced on the sideline before having a long discussion.

Bradley lost his mother Bernadette to cancer in 2016. Clancy will attend the private family funeral of his mother Peggy on Wednesday, who passed away over the weekend after a brief illness.

The duo have clashed at times in the past but Bradley will understand what Clancy is going through right now and how football can be a release.

He likely has respect for what Clancy has done with a Drogheda side that gave the champions a proper game here.

But there’s a clinical instinct in this Rovers side and for the second successive game they stepped it up in the second half before producing an injury-time winner following a spell of sustained pressure.

Sean Gannon broke Longford’s resolve on Saturday and it was sub Danny Mandroiu that did the business here, finding space in the box for a 95th minute header.

This was the definition of hard fought, and Clancy’s side gave him everything.

Drogheda matched their opponents by going with three at the back, and operating at a high tempo.

Midfielder Killian Phillips (19) was making his competitive bow, while left-wing back Ryan O’Shea (20) came in for a first start of the season but the overall unit was solid.

O’Shea made a fine early block to deny Sean Gannon and the natives finished the first half strongly, although Mark Doyle overplayed their best chance.

There were signs of Rovers frustration as they huffed and puffed and frequently broke from character to go direct on the tight pitch in an attempt to find joy.

The pattern didn’t change dramatically from the restart, yet the pendulum steadily swung in favour of the away side who began to exert sustained territorial pressure as Drogheda’s exertions began to tell.

Bradley was also able to introduce serious quality from the bench having left Graham Burke and Mandroiu in reserve and Drogheda thought they had withstood the storm when Colin McCabe denied both Burke and Dylan Watts. But Rovers kept asking the questions and Mandroiu eventually found the answer.

Drogheda: McCabe; Douglas, O’Reilly, Massey; Brown, Deegan, Philips, O’Shea (Tuite 90); Heeney (Markey 76); Doyle, Lyons (Bermingham 68)

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Hoare, Lopes, Scales; Gannon, Finn (Mandroiu 73), O'Neill (McCann 61), Kavanagh (Grace 73); Watts; Gaffney (Burke 65), Greene



Referee: Damien MacGraith

