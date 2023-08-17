Manchester United legend Andrei Kanchelskis thanks people of ‘Great Britain’ for warm reception he received in Tallaght

Manchester United legend Andrei Kanchelskis is in Tallaght for the Derry v Topol match

Former Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis has thanked the people of ‘Great Britain’ for the warm reception he has received in Ireland.

Kanchelskis, who won five titles with United between 1990 and 1995, is now the General Director of Kazakh club Tobol, who are in action against Derry City in the Europa Conference play-off in Tallaght this evening.

When interviewed by RTE at half-time, Kanchelskis said: “I am very very happy, very glad to come back to Great Britain. It’s a great atmosphere, great fans.”

After assessing the first-half performance with Derry leading 1-0 (1-1 on agg), he continued: “We are very pleased for the British people (who are) very very friendly. Thanks you to the fans for coming to Dublin from Derry City.”

Full match report and reaction to follow on Independent.ie.