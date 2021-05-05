Management duo of Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell part company with Waterford FC

Kevin Sheedy's brief and eventful stay as manager of Waterford ended today with the club announcing that the ex-Ireland international and his assistant Mike Newell had departed by mutual consent.

Sheedy leaves with Waterford sitting bottom of the table after two wins and seven defeats in his nine game in charge.

However, it was developments beyond the results that had placed heavy scrutiny on the management team.

Goalkeeper Brian Murphy was frozen out of the picture completely after internally raising questions about aspects of match preparation.

Waterford owner Lee Power was involved in attempts to arrange a meeting to sort out matters but Sheedy and Newell opted against showing up for a proposed summit two weeks ago and also did not take a training session 48 hours before a game with Longford.

This led to local speculation they were on the way out, but this was strongly denied by the club and the manager.

But the fact that Waterford only named three subs on the bench for their last two games, with Sheedy claiming that referees weren't doing enough to protect young players, raised further questions about decision making at the RSC.

Waterford had their own disciplinary issues, most notably a pair of sideline red cards for Newell after he fell foul of the officials.

A brief statement from the club confirmed the exits, adding that head of academy Mike Geoghegan would be in charge against Drogheda on Saturday.

"We wish to thank both Kevin and Mike for their service to the club during these difficult times and wish them both the very best for the future," read the statement.

