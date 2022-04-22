| 10.1°C Dublin

Magnificent seven for Derry City against rock bottom UCD

Derry City 7 UCD 1

Joe Thomson of Derry City in action against John Ryan of UCD. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Derry City returned to winning ways at the Brandywell by handing out a lesson to UCD.

The deadlock was broken on 14 minutes when Will Patching slotted home a Patrick McEleney pass.

As the home side piled on the pressure, they netted two goals in as many minutes – both off the boot of Jamie McGonigle. The striker latched on to a Cameron Dummigan pass to finish for 2-0 on 22 minutes before Brian Maher found him in space down the left wing and he finished well.

It was 4-0 on 34 minutes when Patching crossed for Cameron McJannet to head home from close range, before Derry made it five on the stroke of half-time when Dummigan’s 40-yard shot somehow found the bottom corner.

Derry picked up where they left off as Ronan Boyce headed home a Patching cross on 55 minutes, and it was 7-0 on the hour mark as McGonigle completed his hat-trick with a composed finish.

Alex Nolan grabbed a consolation for UCD as he fired through a crowd on 63 minutes in a rare moment of joy in a miserable evening.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce (McCallion 69), Toal (Coll 57), S McEleney, McJannet, Dummigan (Thomson HT), P McEleney (Storey 64), Kavanagh, Patching (McLaughlin 57), Smith, McGonigle.

UCD: Healy, Gallagher, Todd, Boore (Farrell HT), Osam, Duffy (Nolan HT), Higgins (Ryan HT), Dignam (Verdon HT), Kerrigan, Caffrey (Lennon 77), Whelan.

Referee: B Connolly.

