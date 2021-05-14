Magilton says Euro failure would bring cash pressure to Dundalk

Dundalk players have escaped their Covid breach with a fine but sporting director and interim boss Jim Magilton has admitted that the whole club will come under financial pressure if their poor results continue.

The dominant club of recent seasons, who have the biggest wage bill in the league, sit seventh in the table after ten matches and again made headlines for the wrong reasons this week when it emerged a group of squad members had breached Covid regulations by travelling for a ‘team bonding’ outing in Belfast.

Training was shut down for two days while the squad underwent Covid tests and there were sighs of relief when they all came back negative. The players have apologised and will make a donation to charity.

Magilton said the club’s owners were ‘unhappy’ with the episode but the bigger picture right now is misfiring performances on the pitch.

Read More

The filing of 2020 accounts showed that despite netting €3m from Europa League qualification (the club have already received the lion’s share of their UEFA money) Dundalk only recorded a modest profit and that was with huge bonus payments being carried over to 2021.

Owners Peak6 put in €1.5m, primarily as a response to the pandemic, and are now owed €1.7m by the club. The fact that all but a handful of the players are on one year deals has raised questions about what might happen if the club miss out on Europe.

“There is obviously financially pressure,” said Magilton, who said there would be ‘lots’ of questions asked in that scenario.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen thereafter. We have to go on a (winning) run of games, and we’ve got to show that we can get out of this,” said Magilton, who was hired on a four-year deal by chairman Bill Hulsizer.

“Did we expect Dundalk to be in a position like this? No. With the group of players? No. But we are.

“The pressure is on this club to finish top every year, that’s through the experience of the last few years . . . either winning league titles or being in and around. Bottom line is we need to finish in Europe.”

Magilton said he understood why the squad sought to organise a get-together in an attempt to lift morale and help the integration of a series of overseas recruits but stressed they went about it in completely the wrong way.

“Does it shine a favourable light on the club? Absolutely not. We’re going to have to stand up now and show our character.”

Dundalk play Finn Harps tonight before hosting leaders Shamrock Rovers next week with a fan protest aimed at the ownership planned before that fixture. Magilton said the club are seeking advice on that to “protect those that need protecting”.