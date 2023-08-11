Luke McNicholas joins James McClean at Wrexham as Sligo confirm short-tern deal

Sligo Rovers have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Luke McNicholas to Wrexham on an initial short term loan with a view to making it permanent in January.

Independent.ie reported on Wednesday that McNicholas was close to agreeing a move to the League Two side for a figure in the region of £100,000.

The Bit’O’Red confirmed today that the Mayo native has joined Wrexham but there was surprise when they announced that he would be going on loan until January with the League Two club then having the option to make the deal permanent at that juncture.

It’s understood that Wrexham will have to pay a five figure sum to Rovers for McNicholas in January if they opt not to follow through with a deal at that point.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be here and can’t wait to get started,” said McNicholas, who has joined a club where Ben Foster is the number one keeper. “The experience in the goalkeeping department at Wrexham is second to none.”