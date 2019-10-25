Luke McNally's hat-trick powers Drogheda past Cabinteely and into playoff against Finn Harps

A stunning hat-trick from centre-half Luke McNally powered Drogheda United past Cabinteely and into the playoff for promotion back to the Airtricity League Premier Division.

Finn Harps will be the opposition next week for Drogheda – a repeat of last year’s playoff final in which Harps prevailed – but United will be buoyed by the manner of their victory, and in particular by the performance of McNally.

The 20-year-old defender took his goal tally for the season to 10 with his treble, the first of which arrived to give United a first-half lead. After Cabo levelled courtesy of Kieran Marty Waters, he was at it again.

He rose highest to head Sean Brennan’s corner to restore Drogheda’s lead and less than two minutes later, produced a striker’s finish to curl in from the edge of the area.

Chris Lyons scored the goal of the night when he scored from range as Drogheda blitzed Pat Devlin’s team, who were missing top scorer Rob Manley through injury.

Jamie Hollywood wrapped things up late on with a simple finish.

drogheda – Gratzer; Brown, McNally, Farragher, Kane; Hughes, Brennan (Hollywood 64), Heeney; Wixted, Doyle (Meaney 68), Lyons (O’Shea 76).

CABINTEELY – McGuinness; Tuite, Hudson, Carlin; Blackbyrne, Knight (Dalton 65), Massey (Barnes 63), Aspel, Fox (Sasaki 67); Waters, Keeley.

REF – P McLaughlin (Donegal).

Online Editors