Lukas Browning’s late equaliser sees Sligo claim point against ten-man Shamrock Rovers

18 February 2023; Lukas Browning of Sligo Rovers scores his side's late equalising goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Lukas Browning drilled home a fine equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time to deny Shamrock Rovers a win at The Showgrounds.

Browning’s excellent strike, after a Sligo corner was only partially cleared, cancelled out Graham Burke’s 17th minute goal for Rovers, a goal that looked like it would give the champions the result despite a 67th minute red card for Roberto Lopes.

Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the opening half – making excellent saves to deny Sligo players Max Mata, Will Fitzgerald and Frank Liivak.

But it was Rovers that took a 17th minute lead with a well-taken strike from Graham Burke, who powered through the centre unimpeded before unleashing a shot into the bottom corner.

Burke’s goal separated the sides at half-time as Rovers looked comfortable with this slender lead for most of the second-half.

Rovers brought on Sligo native Johnny Kenny – who is on loan from Glasgow Celtic – after 63 minutes and four minutes later the visitors were down to ten men following a red card for Roberto Lopes.

Kailin Barlow’s effort from close-range hit the post – the closest Sligo came to an equaliser – as ten-man Rovers looked to have held on, with further saves from Mannus, but Browning struck at the death to give the resilient hosts a share of the spoils.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Brannefalk, Pijnaker, Clancy, Hutchinson (O’Sullivan 90+2); Bolger (Radosavljevic 75), Browning; Liivak (Hartmann 60), Barlow (Lafferty 90+2), Fitzgerald; Mata

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Farrugia, Poom, Watts (O’Neill 79), Clarke (Nugent 63); Byrne (Towell 79), Burke (Burt 63); Gaffney (Kenny 63)

Referee: Damien MacGraith