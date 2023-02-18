Lukas Browning’s late equaliser sees Sligo claim point against ten-man Shamrock Rovers

Sligo Rvs 1 Shamrock Rvs 1
Lukas Browning drilled home a fine equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time to deny Shamrock Rovers a win at The Showgrounds.
Browning’s excellent strike, after a Sligo corner was only partially cleared, cancelled out Graham Burke’s 17th minute goal for Rovers, a goal that looked like it would give the champions the result despite a 67th minute red card for Roberto Lopes.
Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the opening half – making excellent saves to deny Sligo players Max Mata, Will Fitzgerald and Frank Liivak.
But it was Rovers that took a 17th minute lead with a well-taken strike from Graham Burke, who powered through the centre unimpeded before unleashing a shot into the bottom corner.
Burke’s goal separated the sides at half-time as Rovers looked comfortable with this slender lead for most of the second-half.
Rovers brought on Sligo native Johnny Kenny – who is on loan from Glasgow Celtic – after 63 minutes and four minutes later the visitors were down to ten men following a red card for Roberto Lopes.
Kailin Barlow’s effort from close-range hit the post – the closest Sligo came to an equaliser – as ten-man Rovers looked to have held on, with further saves from Mannus, but Browning struck at the death to give the resilient hosts a share of the spoils.
Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Brannefalk, Pijnaker, Clancy, Hutchinson (O’Sullivan 90+2); Bolger (Radosavljevic 75), Browning; Liivak (Hartmann 60), Barlow (Lafferty 90+2), Fitzgerald; Mata
Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Farrugia, Poom, Watts (O’Neill 79), Clarke (Nugent 63); Byrne (Towell 79), Burke (Burt 63); Gaffney (Kenny 63)
Referee: Damien MacGraith