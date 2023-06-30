Louie Annesley’s stunning strike rocks Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk 2, Shamrock Rovers 0

Shamrock Rovers’ lead at the top of the table is down to four points after two goals in three minutes from Louie Annesley and Patrick Hoban saw Dundalk clinch a big win at Oriel Park.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side were immense from start to finish but finally made their dominance count when Gibraltar international Annesley fired them in front with a stunning strike on 74 minutes.

Hoban then headed in a second just three minutes later to inflict just a second away defeat of the campaign on Stephen Bradley’s side, who had only conceded five times on their travels all season prior to this.

The hosts dominated from the off but their best chance of the opening half came from what would have been a calamitous own goal on 21 minutes. Seán Hoare was under little pressure at the edge of his own box when he deftly headed past the advancing Leon Pohls only for the defender to get back and scramble it off the line.

Rory Gaffney was introduced just after the hour mark by Bradley to try and provide some attacking threat for the visitors and he almost delivered it after 67 minutes when he found space inside the box to get a shot away only to see it curl just wide of the right-hand post.

The champions were rocked on 74 minutes, however, when the Louth men hit the front.

Annesley was allowed break to the edge of the area after an exchange of passes with Greg Sloggett before letting fly with a brilliant left-foot shot to the top left-hand corner.

Within three minutes, fourth-placed Dundalk doubled their advantage with Hoban getting on the end of a superb in-swinging free-kick from Keith Ward to head past Pohls to the bottom right-hand corner.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Annesley, Leahy, McCourt (Doyle 86); Yli-Kokko (Ward 72), Sloggett, Malley, Kelly (O’Kane 91); Hoban (Martin 86).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Hoare; Gannon, Watts, Poom, Towell (Burt 71), Kavanagh; Greene (Burke 71), Kenny (Gaffney 62).

REF: P McLaughlin (Monaghan)