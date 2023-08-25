Lopes rises above nerves to keep Shamrock Rovers on course for title

Shamrock Rovers 1 Dundalk 0

They had to dig deep to make it happen and needed a set-piece goal from a defender to do it, but champions Shamrock Rovers overcame their nerves to brush aside potential challengers for their crown Dundalk.

This 1-0 loss at Tallaght Stadium, and a second-half goal from Roberto Lopes, effectively ends the very faint hope that Dundalk had of being in the title race.

It also allows the champions keep their four-point lead at the top of the table ahead of their next tests in that championship defence, at home to Bohemians next week and then a potentially season-defining trip north to face Derry City.

Those challengers will look to learn lessons from this game if they want Rovers to falter as, had Dundalk made more of their impressive first-half spell, this game and the title race would have a different outlook.

It was instead an irritating night for Dundalk, their manager Stephen O’Donnell an increasingly frustrated figure on the sideline, which was summed up by a late yellow card.

Dundalk did have the upper hand leading into the game, two wins from their previous two meetings with the Hoops including an FAI Cup success, but it was Rovers who took control almost from the off.

The Hoops were dominant for the first part of the first 45 minutes, with Dundalk unable to get out of their own half for long spells and were more akin to a bottom-half side than one of the title challengers.

Rovers had four chances in the first 21 minutes alone, but to the frustration of the home supporters in the 6,021 Tallaght Stadium crowd, they were all half-hearted. Graham Burke flashed a shot wide on seven minutes, two minutes later Rory Gaffney got himself into a good position but his shot was easily saved by ’keeper Nathan Shepperd while after that Liam Burt and Burke were also off-target.

Dundalk at last woke from their slumber and took control for the rest of the half where their attacks had more menace than Rovers.

With their first attack, a cross from full-back Archie Davies landed just as John Martin timed his run but Alan Mannus made the save. They needed Roberto Lopes to clear the danger on the half-hour mark, blocking Dan Kelly’s shot in the box.

A minute later Kelly’s pace left Seán Kavanagh in his wake, Martin was lurking in the box but his effort was wide. Kelly was a threat once again with a brilliant cross which Daryl Horgan narrowly missed. And Dundalk should really have been in front on 35 minutes, Martin unmarked at the far post but his header, connecting with a Davies cross, was into the side-netting.

Yet both teams were guilty of not making the most of what they had. Rovers had a great opportunity on 49 minutes when Liam Burt set up Dylan Watts but he too was wasteful.

Rory Gaffney is going through a goal drought but he played a major role in the key goal here as his trickery forced Dundalk to concede a corner. From that corner, taken by Dylan Watts, Lopes used his experience to outthink his markers and head home his first goal in five months.

Both managers looked to the bench for inspiration. Rovers sub Johnny Kenny was close to scoring on 77 minutes with a neatly-taken shot. While Dundalk man Samuel Durrant tested Alan Mannus with his strike seven minutes from time and in added time another Dundalk sub, Cameron Elliott, was not far away with a header which was still wide as Mannus’s goal remained intact as did that four-point lead.

ROVERS: Mannus; Lopes, Cleary, Grace; Finn (Clarke 71), O’Neill, Watts (Towell 75), Kavanagh; Burt Poom 53), Burke (Kenny 71); Gaffney.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Davies, Annesley, Brownlie, Muller (McCourt 81); Malley (Elliott 81); Kelly, Sloggett (Lewis 64), Yli-Kokko (Durrant 75), Horgan; Martin (Hoban 64).

REF: N Doyle