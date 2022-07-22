Chris Forrester of St Patrick's Athletic in action against Matic Maruško of Mura during the Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg

Chris Forrester has accused Slovenian side Mura of arrogance ahead of their Europa Conference League clash in Dublin as the Saints now look to the return leg in Slovenia next week and an opportunity to progress.

The Saints were the better team in Thursday's 1-1 draw where a stunning 60th minute goal from Forrester saw Pat's draw level and take that 1-1 scoreline to Murska Sobota, though the visitors' attitude did not impress Forrester.

"All I kept hearing was they beat Tottenham so I was thinking, what are we going to be up against here. But then you do your video work, we had a lot of info on them," Forrester says.

"I think we treated the game with respect, I don’t think they treated us with the respect that we deserve. Looking at them before the game, I think they just thought it was going to be a jolly up. And they got what they deserved, a good game off us.

"Yeah, you can big them up in your own head, but once you cross the line, it’s 90 minutes of football and it’s anybody's on the day.

"There was just a sense off them. They had that bit of arrogance when they walked in. There were a couple of them standing on the pitch as if they were above it. Clearly they weren’t," he added.

His classy goal was his first in 12 European games for the Saints and only his second goal of the season, a relief to see it go on.

“It’s the best one because I haven’t scored in a long time. I’m just happy to get back on the score sheet again. I’ve only one goal this season,” he said.

"For me, that’s just not good enough. I scored a few last year and I wanted to continue that this year, I’ve had a fair few chances but I’m just happy to hit the net. In terms of ranking it, I’m just happy it went in," he says.

"I was only saying on the car drive in with my girlfriend that I’ve never scored in Europe. And then in 2019,

"I didn’t feature for Pat’s when we played against the Swedish team (Norrkoping). So I wanted to go out and do myself justice, I’m in good confidence and I’m going out on the pitch.

"I’m happy. I’m enjoying it. And obviously getting to represent Pat’s is such an honour for me.

"It was the first game in Europe for Adam O’Reilly, Joe Redmond and Tom Grivosti. Joe was a rock at the back.

"Everybody did really well considering it was their first experience in Europe. We’ll travel over there and do things step by step. We’ll do our homework and have a game-plan.”