Saturday 10 August 2019

Longford Town v Athlone Town FAI Cup derby postponed

The FAI Cup first round clash between Longford Town and Athlone Town at the City Calling Stadium this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The game has been rescheduled at the same venue for next Tuesday night.

