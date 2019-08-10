-
Longford Town v Athlone Town FAI Cup derby postponed
Independent.ie
The FAI Cup first round clash between Longford Town and Athlone Town at the City Calling Stadium this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The game has been rescheduled at the same venue for next Tuesday night.
Online Editors