Longford Town take step towards Premier Division promotion with hard-fought win over Galway United

Aodh Dervin of Longford Town celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with team-mate Mick McDonnell, left, during the SSE Airtricity League First Division Play-off Final match against Galway United at the UCD Bowl in Belfield, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Longford Town are 90 minutes away from a Premier Division return thanks to a hard fought, but deserved, win over Galway United in the promotion playoff final, with a stunning strike by Aodh Dervin the difference between the sides.

Galway failed to live up their billing as favourites and for long spells had no answer after Tallaght man Chambers put Daire Doyle's side ahead just before half time, the chance falling for Chambers, in his fifth season with the midlands club, after United keeper Mícheál Schlingermann dealt poorly with a cross by Aaron McNally. Chambers had only to tap home from close range after Schlingermann made a mess of McNally's cross on 43 minutes.

After a poor first-half display, Galway made two changes at the break and looked more of a threat in the second half. Sam Warde went close with a chance on 74 minutes but Longford remained in control and appeared to have the game sewn up on 81 minutes when Dylan Grimes passed to Dervin and the midfielder unleashed a shot from distance, which was beyond the reach of Schlingermann.

A scrappy goal for Galway came on 88 minutes, Killian Brouder with the finish after Shane Duggan sent the ball into the box, but Longford now advance to the promotion/relegation playoff final next Saturday where they will face the side which finishes ninth in the Premier Division.

Finn Harps are currently in that position with their manager Ollie Horgan in attendance at the UCD Bowl, though Derry City and Shelbourne could also be involved.

