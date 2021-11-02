Longford Town confirm departure of manager Daire Doyle

LONGFORD Town have confirmed the exit of manager Daire Doyle.

Dubliner Doyle was hailed for leading the Midlands club to promotion from Division One last season, via a playoff win over Shelbourne.

After a winning start to the 2021 season the rest of the campaign was a struggle and their relegation was confirmed last month.

"Longford Town Football Club announces the departure by mutual consent of Manager Daire Doyle," the club said on Tuesday evening.

"The club thanks Daire for his efforts over these past seasons.

"John Martin has been appointed acting Manager for the remainder of the 2021 SSE Airtricity League season."