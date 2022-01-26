LOITV to return in 2022 – but with changed pricing structure

League of Ireland fans will be able to subscribe to individual games on LOITV in 2022. Image credit: Sportsfile.

The FAI have announced the return of the LOITV streaming service for the 2022 campaign but confirmed that matches will be sold on a game by game basis rather than as a season pass.

Premier Division matches will be available for €7 with First Division games costing €5, while Women's National League fixtures will be free to watch.

The FAI have said that the change in approach is borne from the removal of Covid restrictions which will mean full attendances are permitted from the start of the action.

It's a strategy that has already come in for criticism from overseas-based supporters, given that paying to watch every game in an individual team's Premier Division season would cost €252 under the new pricing plan

Last year, a pass to watch every Premier Division game in the season cost a total of €138 - €59 for a half-season pass on the RTE/GAAGO WatchLOI platform and then €79 when the FAI's LOITV was launched mid-season.

The expectation is that fans will primarily use the service to pay for away matches they are unable to attend.

In a statement, the FAI said top-flight matches would receive coverage via an enhanced two camera set-up.

"We're delighted to announce the return of LOITV for the 2022 League of Ireland season," said league director Mark Scanlon. "LOITV has been an incredible resource for supporters to follow their clubs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is obvious LOITV has been a huge benefit to the League of Ireland across the Premier & First Division and Women's National League.

"With the announcement of the ending of restrictions in Ireland, we're now looking forward to seeing full League of Ireland stadiums and supporters to return to watching live football. As a result, matches will only be available through a single match pass in order to facilitate fans who cannot attend any matches as well as fans living overseas.

"We're also delighted to be able to continue to offer live coverage of the Women's National League for free. It has been fantastic in our promotion of the domestic game and we're looking forward to even more supporters watching in 2022."