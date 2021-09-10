LOI wrap: Sligo dent Pat’s title hopes, Burt wonder goal for Bohs in vain and honours even in fiery north-west derby

Ryan De Vries, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with Sligo Rovers team-mates Adam McDonnell, left, and Lewis Banks during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over St Patrick's Athletic at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

De Vries and Kenny on target as Sligo turn home form around

Sligo Rovers 2 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

St Patrick’s Athletic suffered a setback in Sligo, as their title odds lengthened with a 2-0 defeat at the Showgrounds.

Goals from Johnny Kenny and Ryan de Vries at the start and end of the opening half, meant Sligo Rovers secured a deserved 2-0 win – all the more impressive considering the home side have seen their own title hopes implode in recent weeks, after five straight defeats at home.

But they got the perfect start in front of more than 2,000 fans as Kenny confidently smashed home a penalty in just the third minute.

It came after former Saint Greg Bolger won a free on the left and John Mahon went to ground as the ball was delivered into the area.

Referee Paul McLaughlin went straight to the spot, and youngster Kenny – a rumoured target for Celtic – fired the ball high to the net.

It was a blistering start to the game, and the intensity remained high as David Cawley saw a corner bounce off the St Pat’s crossbar, and Garry Buckley blocked a free-kick from Paddy Barrett in a good position at the other end.

Mattie Smith and Billy King had efforts on goal for the Saints as the action switched from end-to-end, while Ed McGinty did well to deflect Alfie Lewis’s swerving shot from distance away from goal and the outstanding Mahon slid in to prevent Ronan Coughlan getting on the rebound.

But with St Pat’s still upset of the awarding of a free to Bolger inside his own half, Rovers grabbed a brilliant second.

It was all from De Vries, who claimed possession at the edge of the box and worked enough space to fire an unstoppable effort past Vitezlav Jaros and inside the post.

St Pat’s needed a response early in the second half, but Darragh Burns saw an effort inside the area blocked, and Chris Forrester was unable to cut in from the right when in a good position.

And De Vries nearly doubled his contribution 20 minutes into the half, when he raced onto Andre Wright’s backheel, but powered his shot straight at Jaros.

St Pat’s redoubled their efforts after this let-off with Burns and Forrester getting sights of the Rovers goal, but neither was able to hit the target.

The Saints are now three points off leaders Shamrock Rovers, with two more games played.

SLIGO – McGinty, Banks, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt, Bolger (Morahan 77), McDonnell (Horgan 88), Cawley (Keogh 88), Wright, de Vries (Lorenzen 72), Kenny (Figueira 77).

ST PAT’S – Jaros, Hickman (McCormack 67), Barrett, Bone, Burns, Birmingham, Smith, Lewis (Lennon 88), Forrester, King (Melvin-Lambert 77), Coughlan.

REF – P McLaughlin.

Bohs sunk by Drogs’ first-half flurry despite Liam Burt wonder goal

Drogheda United 3 Bohemians 2

Three first-half goals were just enough as Drogheda saw off a spirited Bohs comeback which included a Liam Burt strike that will live long in the memory.

United’s struggles are well and truly behind them while Keith Long will hope this was just a rare slip at the end of a sequence which had seen his side win 10 of 15 games ahead of their trip to Boyneside.

Drogheda’s three first-half goals may have been overshadowed by Burt’s memorable strike, but the points never really looked like being stolen away from Tim Clancy’s team, until Georgie Kelly’s late penalty set up a nervy finale.

Three of Bohs’ starting line-up had been on international duty this week, with half-time substitute Dawson Devoy another involved for his country. One of those, James Talbot, upended Jordan Adeyemo early on to hand Drogheda the initiative. Mark Doyle gleefully accepted it from 12 yards.

Centre-back Joe Redmond finished smartly from Ronan Murray’s corner to double the lead.

Talbot denied Adeyemo and Darragh Markey in quick succession too before the former notched his fourth of the campaign.

Burt’s goal was the moment of the game, perhaps of the season. Just 14 seconds of the second half had elapsed when he beat David Odumosu with a volley from 50 yards.

He plucked a clearance from the sky and touched it around the defender before letting fly. Goals don’t come much better but it couldn’t inspire the turnaround as Drogheda stood firm.

Devoy and fellow sub Keith Ward went closest but before Kelly’s late spot-kick.

DROGHEDA – Odumosu; Brown, Remond, O’Reilly, Kane; Phillips, Deegan; Markey (Heeney, 58), Murray (Massey, 65), Doyle, Adeyemo (Corcoran, 89).

BOHEMIANS – Talbot; Lyons, Feely, Kelly, Wilson; Buckley (Ward, 63), Levingston, Tierney (Devoy, 46); Coote (Omochere, 75), Burt; Kelly.

REF – G Kelly (Cork)

Thomson nicks point in fiery finish to north-west derby

Derry City 2 Finn Harps 2

Joe Thomson rescued a point for Derry City at the end of a frantic north-west derby game at the Brandywell, which also saw two red cards in the closing stages.

It looked as if Harps were going make it seven wins in a row when they came from behind to take the lead thanks to goals from Jordan Mustoe and Ryan Rainey, after Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe had given the hosts an earlier lead.

City hit the front on 19 minutes when Thomson’s drilled cross picked out Ogedi-Uzokwe, who headed past Mark McGinley to make it 1-0.

Harps equalised five minutes before half-time. It was a superb too, as Mustoe spotted Nathan Gartside off his line and curled the ball beautifully over the City goalkeeper’s head, with the ball going in off the upright to make it 1-1.

Harps were celebrating a second midway through the second half, and it was a superb goal again as Will Seymore’s cross picked out Ryan Rainey who hooked it into the net from 10 yards to make it 2-1.

Harps goalkeeper McGinley then denied Jamie McGonigle twice, standing strong when the striker was through on goal.

Derry pushed and pushed and they finally got their reward on 90 minutes when the ball bounced around the area and fell for Thomson who smashed the ball into the net from close range.

That sparked a melee between both sides and when it eventually died down Thomson and McGinley were red-carded.

DERRY CITY – Gartside, Coll (Fitzgerald 72), Toal, McJannett, Boyce, Lafferty, Harkin (Hery 72), Thomson, McLaughlin (McGonigle 63), Ogedi-Uzokwe, Akintunde (Malone 90).

FINN HARPS – McGinley, Mustoe (Boyd 77), McEleney, Sadiki, Boyle, Coyle (Dunleavy 87), McNamee, Rainey, Seymore, Owolabi (Connolly 80), Foley (O’Sullivan 45).

REF – Neil Doyle