ROOKIE Shelbourne manager Ian Morris has admitted that he will never get over missing out on a place in last year's FAI Cup final with Bohemians.

LOI Weekly: 'That will hurt me forever' - Shels boss on missing out on FAI Cup final with Bohs

But he has no regrets about his decision to step away from playing and take over as Shels boss at the age of 31.

The appointment of Morris came as a massive shock given that he finished 2018 with an in-form Bohs side that were minutes away from a place at the Aviva Stadium.

A controversial penalty awarded to Cork City gave the Leesiders a replay and - while Morris did score a stunning goal that was viewed around the world - Bohs lost that game.

"That will hurt me forever - not making that cup final," said Morris, speaking about his surprise transition on the new LOI Weekly podcast.

"I was going to play on (at Bohs) but the opportunity at Shels and the club was too big to turn down. Now it feels like the right time to me."

Morris has not officially retired from playing, but he has not involved himself in pre-season with a Shels side that is favourites for promotion after making some eye catching signings.

He was joined on this week's show by his former Leeds colleague Paul Keegan who has also dropped down a division from Waterford to join Bray Wanderers.

The 34-year-old admitted that he was disappointed by the manner of his exit from Waterford with the club slow to offer new deals to a side that had helped them qualify for European football.

Dundalk defender Sean Hoare and Derry City manager Declan Devine were also interviewed about their hopes for the season ahead as LOI Weekly returned from its long winter break.

