Sport League of Ireland

Thursday 24 May 2018

LOI Weekly: Kevin Toner and Ger O'Brien discuss St Pats, international call ups and support for players returning from the UK

Kevin Toner of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Derry City at Richmond Park last week. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

In to celebrate Bob Dylan’s 77th birthday we have, Kevin Toner who apparently is the only player they come to watch at Richmond Park.

Hailing from Little Finglas, JohnnyLoganville in County Meath, Kevin talks about Arsenal’s front three as well as playing left wing back against the Toon army.

Ger O’Brien, coach at the very same club, keeps him company and weighs in on the League’s call ups to the International squad as well as the ordeals of players returning home from across the water.

Johnny has another adventure in a bookie shop, Dan has a ways to go to catch up on the steak dinner stakes and you know something is happening here but you don’t know what it is, do you...Mister Jones? We should’ve really had a "Mister Jones" on the show to make that last line work.

Listen below:

Online Editors

