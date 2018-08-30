LOI Weekly: Kevin Kilbane on Declan Rice, Daryl Horgan on cabbage and ribs and Rovers' Greg Bolger talks Dundalk win

In 1966 Bob Dylan told Columbia Records that he felt the quality of the material he had recorded for 'Blonde on Blonde' was too good to compress onto a single long playing record.

Columbia agreed and the double album was born. This week's podcast continues in the spirit of that seminal masterpiece. Well it's long.

Kevin Kilbane, Preston North End's 73rd ranked past player and Ireland's third most capped player, joins us in studio mid bagel.

On that 1966 record, one song, 'Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands' was so gut wrenchingly honest and poignant that it took up the entire side of one of the discs.

Kevin's opinions on the Declan Rice affair are as necessary listening in this arena as Bob's Arabian drums where back then. We also have Daryl Horgan on the phone after his switch to a 'Cabbage and Ribs' diet, and Greg Bolger of Shamrock Rovers fresh from the victory over Dundalk.

There's lots to savour in this weeks episode, hot or cold balls, the redundancy of signposts, podcasts as torture methods, and Jamie O'Hara…Jesus Christ! So Sikh and you shall find, before we're all living under a capitalist umbrella in a world screwed by climate change….

