LOI Weekly: Johnny McDonnell and Eoghan Stokes on WhatsApp-gate and how pester power resulted in Leeds debut

They say that Journalism is a craft that takes years to learn. It's like golf.

You never get it right all the time. It's a game of fewer errors, better facts, and better reporting. Well, that said we have two Johnny Caddys in eir Towers today.

Johnny McDonnell picks the clubs and Johnny Ward yells 'fore' for 9 handicapper and grade 2 jockey Eoghan Stokes, who sometimes plays for Bohemians as a side gig.

We have WhatsApp audio from Derry maestro Aaron McEneff on the week they play in the EA Sports Cup Final. We ask if managers should be allowed tog out in shorts, discover how pester power from a six-year-old can result in a debut for Leeds, and tee up the great LOI Weekly Golfing Challenge. All this and Dan on the phone from Poland to discuss the recent shenanigans in the Irish camp. At least no one was left in Newry this time…..

Online Editors