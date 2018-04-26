LOI Weekly: Cork vs Dundalk preview with Pat Fenlon, Jimmy Keohane and Patrick Hoban

Comparisons with the Holland team of '74 will be justified as we present guest, or rather guest host, Pat Fenlon who takes to the pod like a Henrik Larsson parachuted in for January.

It's the big two this week, and we have Jimmy Keohane from Cork and the controversially pronounced Patrick Hoban from Dundalk lighting up the phone lines.

There's Pat's take on Rovers, why he doesn't miss managing, behind the scenes at Waterford, a pink shirt and when not to tweet. All this from seven flights up in Dublin 7.