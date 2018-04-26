Sport League of Ireland

Thursday 26 April 2018

LOI Weekly: Cork vs Dundalk preview with Pat Fenlon, Jimmy Keohane and Patrick Hoban

22 July 2016; Former Shamrock Rovers manager Pat Fenlon before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Derry City in Dalymount Park, Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
22 July 2016; Former Shamrock Rovers manager Pat Fenlon before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Derry City in Dalymount Park, Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Total Podcasting this week!

Comparisons with the Holland team of '74 will be justified as we present guest, or rather guest host, Pat Fenlon who takes to the pod like a Henrik Larsson parachuted in for January.

It's the big two this week, and we have Jimmy Keohane from Cork and the controversially pronounced Patrick Hoban from Dundalk lighting up the phone lines.

There's Pat's take on Rovers, why he doesn't miss managing, behind the scenes at Waterford, a pink shirt and when not to tweet. All this from seven flights up in Dublin 7.

Listen to the latest episode of LOI Weekly below:

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport