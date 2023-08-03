LOI transfers: Blow for Sligo as Max Mata leaves for Shrewsbury while Drogheda’s Adegboyega lands Norwich move

The League One side have been tracking New Zealand international Mata for some time and today they announced that they had completed a deal to sign him on a long-term contract. “We are delighted to announce the signing of New Zealand international Max Mata on a three-year deal. With seven senior international appearances to his name, Max completed a move to the Croud Meadow earlier today,” the club said today.

He had scored 11 league goals for the side this season and was a key player for John Russell’s side. Defeat to Drogheda United in the FAI Cup last month ended any chance they had of a return to European football for next season and Rovers have agreed to the sale now in time for Shrewsbury to have him in place for their season kick-off next weekend. Earlier this week they had loaned out former Ireland striker Aiden O’Brien to make room for Mata.

As he was under contract with Sligo until the end of the 2024 season, Rovers will be entitled to a fee for Mata.

”Sligo is a place I will never forget with people who I will always hold dear to my heart, especially at Sligo Rovers. I know I will always have the Bit O’ Red with me in my life,” Mata said in a statement on Sligo’s website.

”Thank you all very much for my time with the Club, I have appreciated the moments when things went well and the moments that were tough. You are loyal supporters who stood by us when we needed it most and for that I am forever grateful”.

Meanwhile,

Drogheda United boss Kevin Doherty has backed defender Emmanuel Adegboyega to have a successful career after he completed his move to Norwich City.

Former Dundalk player Adegboyega made a huge impression in his first season with Drogheda, appearing in all but three of their league games. That form sparked cross-channel interest and Norwich today sealed the deal to sign the 19-year-old. Drogheda will earn a five-figure fee for the player with the potential to earn more if he progresses, though it’s a blow for Drogheda to lose another player to the UK, having seen Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace) and James Brown (Blackburn) depart the club last year.

“It will be a big loss. I didn’t want him to go obviously. As a player, he was brilliant, I’d have loved to have kept him for the rest of the season and we did everything we could but for Manny himself it’s a really amazing move,” Doherty said today.

“Even in the short time with us, how much he’s improved, he’s been excellent for us. He has a big future, it was a great signing for us to be able to get him back. We knew he had that potential. Did I think he was going to be that good straight away? I was probably surprised at how quick he settled in.

“He has all the attributes to go on and have a really great career. Never mind the football attributes, but as a man. He has the right temperament, the right attributes, he works so so hard,” Doherty added.

