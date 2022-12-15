LOI transfer round-up: League One side Oxford United swoop for Shels’ Stephan Negru

League One side Oxford United have signed Stephan Negru from Shelbourne.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Reds last August, and went on to make a further eight appearances, including a start in November’s FAI Cup final defeat to Derry City.

The Drumcondra side will be in line for compensation for Negru, who will join Oxford on January 1. Negru, who is also eligible for Moldova, spent six years playing underage football at Shelbourne.

The defender is the second League of Ireland player to sign for Oxford this year, after goalkeeper Ed McGinty joined from Sligo Rovers last July, while Luke McNally also joined from St Pat’s in 2021.

“The whole club has been fantastic with me. I came over to take a look and join training and I was made to feel involved from the very first day.

"The manager has been excellent and obviously they have a reputation for helping players develop. Luke McNally is a great example of someone who plays in the same position as me. I know I have a lot to learn but that’s what I am here for and I can’t wait to get started,” said Negru upon the announcement.

“Everybody at the club wishes Steph the best of luck for the future. He has come right through the academy and finally ended up in the 1st team at the tail end of last season when he did very well. He has a real drive to go to the UK so we respect that and wish him well,” said Shels head coach Damien Duff.

Elsewhere, Brentford B have signed Conor McManus from Bray Wanderers.

The 18-year-old will join the London club on January 1 after penning a two-and-a-half year deal, with the option of an additional year.

The midfielder made his senior debut last May against Wexford FC, and went on to make another 15 appearances for the Seagulls.

“Conor is a terrific acquisition. Over the last few years, we’ve been able to dip into the market and bring in young players who have had some experience at first team level. He’s been playing for Bray and we know he is a terrific young lad,” said Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane.

Drogheda midfielder Dylan Grimes hopes to put his injury troubles behind him, as he signed a new deal with the club for 2023.

The 24-year-old made 28 appearances for Kevin Doherty’s side last term and has had previous spells at Shelbourne and Longford Town, where he played under current Drogheda assistant manager Daire Doyle.

“On a personal note, last season wasn’t the best for me. I had some injury setbacks and was fighting fitness most of the season. However our goal was to stay in the division and it was a proud accomplishment in doing so," said Grimes.

Cork City have also announced the departure of Dylan McGlade, who contributed four goals and five assists in an injury-hit season, as Colin Healy’s side earned promotion back to the Premier Division.

In the First Division, Galway United have signed Regan Donelon from Finn Harps.

The left-back will link up with his former manager Ollie Horgan, who was named new assistant manager at Galway on Wednesday. The 26-year-old made 25 appearances for the Donegal side last term, and previously spent several seasons at Sligo Rovers.

"It could be an exciting journey, it's a big club, and it's a big challenge, but Galway should be challenging this season and hopefully be in the Premier Division very soon," said the former Ireland U-19 player.

Elsewhere, Finn Harps have signed Derry City duo Caoimhin Porter and Daithi McCallion on loan for 2023. Full-back Porter made three appearances for Ruaidhri Higgins’ side last term, while McCallion has also featured at senior level for the Candystripes, and is capped at underage level for Northern Ireland.

Treaty United have signed Ryan Connolly from Finn Harps, while midfielder Colin Conory has also re-signed for 2023. Waterford academy graduate Dean Larkin has signed a long-term deal with the club for 2023. Bray Wanderers have signed midfielder Conor Crowley from Wexford.

In the Women’s Premier Division, Jemma Quinn, Keeva Keenan and Taylor White have put pen to paper with champions Shelbourne for the new campaign. Wexford Youths have re-signed defender Orlaith Conlon, who will spend a tenth consecutive season at the club.

Sligo Rovers have re-signed academy product Jessica Casey, while Chloe Atkinson has committed to Cork City for next season.