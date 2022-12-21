LOI transfer round-up: Ethon Varian returns to Cork, Sligo sign New Zealander

Ethon Varian will return to his hometown after signing a loan deal with childhood club Cork City for 2023.

The 21-year-old arrives on Leeside after a half-season stint with Bohemians, where he netted twice in 16 games as the club finished sixth. Varian played schoolboy football with Cork side Greenwood before signing for Stoke City’s academy in January 2020.

The striker is looking forward to playing under Cork boss Colin Healy, who he watched play at Turner’s Cross as a young boy.

“I grew up supporting the club, going to games with my friends, and I have some great memories at Turner’s Cross from when I was younger, watching the likes of Colin Healy play.

“I’m hoping I can give the City fans something to cheer about and, hopefully, we can create more great memories next season. The club has had some great times and we want to get Cork City back up there where the club should be,” said Varian.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers have signed New Zealand international Nando Pijnaker on a permanent deal for next season.

The 23-year-old spent 2022 on loan at the Showgrounds from Portuguese side Rio Ave, and a deal has now been reached following discussions between the clubs.

Pijnaker made 35 appearances for the Bit O’Red at centre-back and featured in their memorable Europa Conference League campaign. He has also earned 11 caps for New Zealand to date and played in their Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign.

“Nando is a player of immense quality. He is a current international and has all the attributes to play at the highest level. I feel he can take his game to another level in 2023,” said Sligo boss John Russell.

In the First Division, Danny Searle has added another name to his Waterford squad with Dean McMenamy signing from Shamrock Rovers.

The 20-year-old spent 2022 on loan at Longford Town from Rovers, and made 30 appearances as they sealed a play-off spot.

The midfielder joined the Hoops academy aged 13, and progressed through the underage sides before making 13 appearances when the club entered a B side into the First Division in 2020.

Bray Wanderers have signed Cole Omorehiomwan from Shamrock Rovers. The defender joined the club’s academy at age 11 and also featured for Rovers’ B team. Defender Jamie Callaghan and winger Zach Donohue have re-signed with the Seagulls.

Cobh Ramblers have added a sixth name to their team for 2023, as Michael McCarthy has signed a senior contract. The 18-year-old defender from Youghal made his debut last May, and went on to make a further seven appearances as the club finished ninth.

Treaty United have re-signed Success Edogun for the new campaign, having arrived from Athlone Town last July. The 21-year-old striker netted twice in 15 appearances last term, and says his spell in Limerick has been the most enjoyable of his career to date.

Longford Town have signed Gavin O’Brien from Bohemians. The right-back is a product of the Bohemians academy and has captained Ireland at U-17 and U-16 levels. Defender Oisin Hand also joins the midlands side from Shamrock Rovers.

In the Women’s Premier Division, champions Shelbourne have re-signed Leah Doyle, Noelle Murray, Nadine Clare and Megan Smyth-Lynch for the new campaign. Nadine Clare has joined from DLR Waves, despite the south Dublin club announcing her re-signing last month.

Wexford Youths have re-signed goalkeeper Maeve Williams and defender Méabh Russell for next season. Williams made 25 starts for Youths last term and has committed to a sixth season with the club, while Russell made 26 appearances and also earned Ireland U-19 and U-17 caps in 2022. Treaty United have also signed Canadian goalkeeper Anne-Marie Ulliac for 2023, along with 17-year-old Dublin striker Ruth McDonnell.