LOI transfer latest: St Pat’s sign Leavy and Nolan, Bohs add Kukulowicz, Dundalk move for Brownlie

St Patrick’s Athletic have announced the signing of Ireland U-21 cap Kian Leavy after the midfielder turned down a deal to remain at Shelbourne.

Leavy joined the Reds on loan from Reading last February and made 11 appearances for Damien Duff’s side, scoring once, before he was released by Reading last May.

The 21-year-old has missed Shels’ last 11 league games with injury, and despite the club tabling a contract to extend his stay at Tolka Park, Louth native Leavy has opted to cross the Liffey and join his former club St Pat’s.

“We’re delighted to welcome midfielder Kian Leavy back to St Patrick’s Athletic,” said the Inchicore club.

“The Ireland U-21 international arrives from Reading, who he joined from our Saints Academy in July 2018. Kian spent the first-half of this season on loan with Shelbourne and will wear number 17.”

“Kian Leavy has surprisingly turned down a contract with us and has left the club. I wish him all the best with his recovery from injury,” said Shels manager Damien Duff.

Saints boss Jon Daly has also added winger Alex Nolan to his squad, with the 20-year-old winger signing from UCD today.

Nolan lined out for Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne at academy level and featured in all 22 league games so far this season for the bottom-placed Students.

Bohemians have added a third Polish defender to their ranks as right-back Bartlomiej Kukulowicz has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of 2024.

Kukulowicz arrives from Polish second tier side Nieciecza, and came through Legia Warsaw's academy.

The 22-year-old will be in Declan Devine's squad for Friday's league clash against Dundalk, subject to international clearance, and the Bohs boss says he ticks all the right boxes for him.

“He is a player who has been on our radar now for a number of months and we have kept a close eye on him," said Devine.

“He comes with a good pedigree and has played at a very good level. We have been crying out for an out-and-out right-back and he ticks a lot of boxes for us in the way we want to play. He is an attack-minded right-back, very much on the front foot, and he has trained really well this week.

“My first impression is that he is a really good person, and the boys have been really welcoming to him. Now it is about showing him what the league is about and getting him up to speed as quickly as possible.

“The two Polish lads we have here already, Kacper Radkowski and Krystian Nowak, know him well. Hopefully he can have a similar impact and settle in as quickly as they have."

Devine added that he won't be bringing in players in the summer window just for the sake of it and stressed the importance of making signings that complement his side, who currently sit in fifth.

“Every club is crying out for signings but we have to be sure that we bring the right player in. Players have to be the right fit for our environment, and they have to make us better," said Devine.

“We have got to learn our lesson from last summer. Good players came in during that window who continue to play an important part for us, but there were also players who came in and then left in a very short period of time.

“I don’t want players just to make up the numbers, I want us to strategically go after players that we need. If they are not available, I am not just signing players for the sake of it. I want players who fit who we are."

Elsewhere, Dundalk have announced the signing of Scottish centre-half Darren Brownlie on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old was out of contract following the expiration of his deal at Partick Thistle and arrives at Oriel Park with over 180 Scottish Championship appearances under his belt.

Brownlie, who came through Motherwell’s academy, could make his debut for Stephen O’Donnell’s side in next week’s Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie away to Bruno’s Magpies in Gibraltar.

“I’ve been thinking about trying something new for a couple of years so when the opportunity came up to come to Dundalk, I was really excited by it,” said Brownlie.

“Usually when you sign for a team in Scotland, you’re straight into pre-season so it’s different to come here and have a league run-in, cup competitions and Europe to look forward to.

“I’m looking forward to it. I got taken around the place and the set-up looks really good, so I just can’t wait to get started.”

Derry City have confirmed the signing of Scottish striker Danny Mullen on a long-term deal.

The 28-year-old arrives at the Brandywell after his deal at Partick Thistle expired, where he hit six goals last term. After previous stints at St Mirren and Dundee, Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins hopes Mullen, and fellow new signing Paul McMullan, can be registered in time to feature against Sligo Rovers on Friday night.

“I really like his attributes. Danny is a proven goalscorer and he will add more quality to the group. We’ve had a look at him in training this week and I’m confident he is going to fit in really well,” said Higgins.

“Himself and Paul McMullan are new players that our supporters will hopefully enjoy watching, and we’re working hard to have them both registered in time to feature in the match-night squad for Sligo Rovers.

“We’re coming into a very busy part of the season between the league, the start of the FAI cup and our European journey, but it’s something we can all really look forward to.”

Meanwhile, Drogheda United have signed defender Jamie Egan from Bristol Rovers while UCD have signed midfielder pair Adam Verdon and Seán Brennan.