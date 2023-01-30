LOI transfer latest: Derry City confirm signing of Adam O’Reilly, as Cork snap up Swedish defender

Adam O'Reilly of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and St Patrick's Athletic at Casey's Field in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins believes that in-demand midfielder Adam O’Reilly will make an impact with the Candystripes next term.

Last week Independent.ie reported that Derry had fended off competition from rivals to sign the talented Cork-born player and today that deal was confirmed as his exit from Preston was made permanent.

O’Reilly impressed on loan to St Patrick's Athletic last season but will now devote his time to helping Derry’s title challenge in 2023.

"He gives us a completely different dynamic to what we have, and it was clear from our discussions that he has an unbelievable drive to maximise his potential," Higgins said.

"He has shown us a real steely determination and that's the type of player we want here. He has scope to improve as well and we'll look to help him to do that.

"I believe it's a great fit for both parties and we're really looking forward to working with Adam."

Cork City have looked to Scandinavia to add to their squad with the signing of Swedish defender Kevin Čustović, who arrives on loan from Danish side Velje

“I am very pleased to be joining Cork City and look forward to playing for the Rebel Army; I cannot wait to get started! I am a hard-working wing-back, I have a lot of passion for the game and I want to do well for the team. I am looking forward to playing in front of the fans and I can assure them I will fight to the end in every game for the team,” said Čustović (22).

He is the fourth new arrival for the 2023 term, following the signings of Tunde Owolabi (Pats), Ethon Varian (Bohs) and Tobi Oluwayemi (Celtic).