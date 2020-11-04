LOI season extended by 24 hours with postponed Shamrock Rovers v Derry City game refixed for next Saturday

The final round of League of Ireland fixtures has been moved from Sunday to Monday after an Independent Disciplinary Committee of the FAI ruled that Derry City did nothing wrong in refusing to travel to take on Shamrock Rovers last month.

Derry did not travel for the October 28 fixture after a Covid outbreak in their camp, and there was a feeling they were in line for the punishment of a 3-0 defeat after the FAI's new guidelines suggested they did not have time to refix matches in the calendar.

However, Derry's entire squad were stood down by the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency and they were able to argue this restriction on travel meant they were unable to follow the FAI recommendations that clubs should send out a team even if it was heavily depleted.

The Rovers-Derry game had originally been refixed because of a Covid issues in the Hoops camp and - as the FAI did not have a clear rule at that stage - the fixture was rescheduled.

In a press release this evening, the FAI confirmed that Rovers-Derry match will take place this Saturday at 3pm.

Therefore, the entire final round of Premier Division fixtures, which were originally pencilled in for Sunday evening at 7.30pm, have now been moved to Monday night.

Derry still technically have a chance of qualifying for Europe or getting dragged into the relegation playoff picture and that's why the FAI wanted all of the last matches to take place at the same time for reasons of football integrity

