LOI round-up: Winning start for Higgins at Derry, Blues give Sheedy much-needed victory and Dundalk take Louth derby spoils

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Sligo Rovers and Derry City at The Showground. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Will Patching’s penalty secured a dream start for Ruaidhri Higgins in the Derry City hotseat, as Sligo Rovers fell to their first defeat of the season.

The midweek appointment of the former Derry midfielder spurred the Candystripes to their best performance so far this year, as the league’s bottom side overcame one of the early pace-setters.

Patching netted from the spot five minutes into the second half, and a new-found resolve and workrate from Derry meant that they were able to secure their first win with relative comfort against an out-of-sorts Sligo.

At the RSC, Prince Mutswunguma eased the pressure on Waterford manager Kevin Sheedy by firing the Blues to their first home win of the season.

Longford gifted the hosts the winner on nine minutes when Mutswunguma nicked the ball off Joe Gorman before racing clear and curling his shot beyond the advancing goalkeeper Michael Kelly.

Sheedy’s side found themselves under the cosh for the final half hour after captain Kyle Ferguson was sent off for aiming an elbow towards Callum Thompson. Gorman had a goal ruled out for offside while substitute Sam Verdon saw his shot cleared off the line by Cameron Evans but Waterford held on for their second win in seven matches.

Meanwhile, Dundalk finally secured their first win of the Premier Division season but they were made to to work hard for it in the Louth derby against Drogheda United.

Goals in either half from David McMillian and the impressive South Korean Under 23 winger Han Jeongwoo was enough for the team managed for the time being by Sporting Director Jim Magilton.

Chris Lyons pulled a goal back for newly promoted Drogheda in the final minute of normal time, setting up a nervy, tense finale. However, despite an additional four minutes of injury time, they couldn't find a leveller.