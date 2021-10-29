LOI Round-up: Matty Smith's St Patrick's hat-trick as Ronan Boyce denies Bohs

Matty Smith scored the 'perfect' hat-trick as St Patrick's Athletic beat relegated Longford Town 4-1.

The Saints made it three wins in a week following their cup and league double over Dundalk and headed to the midlands in fine form.

Scottish ace Smith had the visitors 2-0 up by half-time, but Dean Williams reduced Longford's deficit just after the break.

Alfie Lewis, however, restored the Saints' two-goal advantage in the 84th minute before Smith claimed his 'perfect' hat-trick with a header to add to his left foot and right-footed efforts.

Meanwhile, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry City claimed a late point to deny Bohemians.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 49th minute through Promise Omochere but Ronan Boyce popped up in the 93rd minute to level matters.

Sligo Rovers' faint hopes of catching St Pat's in the race for second place received a boost with a 2-0 win over Drogheda United, thanks to goals in the 72nd and 88th minutes by John Mahon and Johnny Kenny respectively.