LOI round-up: Goals galore as Bohs and Drogheda crush Harps and Waterford

Bohemians 4 Finn Harps 0

Ali Coote of Bohemians, bottom, celebrates with team-mate Georgie Kelly after scoring their side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win overFinn Harps at Dalymount Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Ali Coote of Bohemians, bottom, celebrates with team-mate Georgie Kelly after scoring their side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win overFinn Harps at Dalymount Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Daire Walsh and John Fallon

Bohemians moved up to sixth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table with a thoroughly convincing 4-0 triumph over Finn Harps at Dalymount Park.

Following a period of sustained pressure, Ross Tierney broke the deadlock with a smooth finish at a tight angle on 14 minutes. This was supplemented by a superb brace from Ali Coote - his first and second goals for the club - to give Bohs a 3-0 cushion at the break.

Keith Long’s Gypsies continued to push for further goals on the resumption (a powerful Tierney shot rebounded off the crossbar) and their fourth of the night eventually arrived deep into stoppage-time through skipper Keith Buckley. Despite this disappointing result, Harps remain fourth in the top-flight standings.

Dane Massey of Drogheda United celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal with team-mate Jordan Adeyemo, right, during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Waterford. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Dane Massey of Drogheda United celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal with team-mate Jordan Adeyemo, right, during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Waterford. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Elsewhere, Dane Massey scored his first goals for Drogheda United as they crushed Waterford’s second string at the RSC.

The entire Blues first-team squad are in isolation following a positive Covid-19 case and it took Darragh Markey just 16 minutes to break through their stand-in U-19 side.

Mark Doyle and Massey scored two minutes apart before Chris Lyons grabbed a brace, one from the spot, approaching the break. Massey smashed home his second on 75 and Killian Phillips added a seventh four minutes from full-time.

