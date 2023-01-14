LOI round-up: Dundalk strengthen squad with two new signings; Cork nab keeper from Celtic

Stephen O’Donnell has further bolstered his Dundalk squad with Hayden Muller and Cameron Elliott both signing deals with the club.

It brings the Lilywhite’s tally of new signings to four, after former Middlesbrough midfielder Connor Malley and 35-cap Gibraltar international Louie Annesley joined the Louth club last Thursday.

Muller (20) has agreed a multi-year deal at Oriel Park and arrives from Millwall, where he progressed through the academy and made four senior appearances. The centre-back spent a half-season on loan at St Johnstone and made eight appearances in the Scottish Premiership before being recalled by his parent club.

“He’s a footballing centre-back who can also play at right back and has great potential. We believe he is a player we can develop and build a platform around. He is hungry to come here and excel,” said O’Donnell of Muller.

Scottish striker Elliott arrives at Dundalk from East Kilbride, where he hit 15 goals in 21 appearances this term. The 23-year-old has had previous spells with St Mirren and Stranraer, and has almost 100 senior appearances under his belt.

“Once we were interested, Cammy was desperate to make the move happen. That is exactly the kind of player we want at the club. He has a great goal record over the last few seasons. He’s got a lot of raw attributes, he’s a powerful runner and he’s very sharp with his movement and gets his shots away,” added O’Donnell.

The four new signings brings Dundalk’s squad total to 19, ahead of their league opener at home to UCD on February 17.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Sligo Rovers have signed former defender John Mahon for 2023.

The Sligo native returns to the Showgrounds after a disappointing 12 month spell at St Johnstone. The 23-year-old made just seven appearances in total and didn’t see any league action this season before his return home.

A product of Sligo’s academy, Mahon was named the club’s Player of the Year for 2021, and manager John Russell has urged patience given his lack of football in recent months.

‘“John has turned down much larger financial packages in order to return to Sligo Rovers, this clearly demonstrates his loyalty, commitment and his love for the club.

‘’John hasn’t played a lot of football in the last 12 months so it’s important we are patient and help him regain his fitness, sharpness and confidence. There is no doubting his quality,” said Russell, with the Bit O’Red kicking off their league campaign at home to champions Shamrock Rovers on February 18.

Cork City have signed England U-19 goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi on loan from Celtic until July.

The move comes after City goalkeeper David Harrington left Turner's Cross for League One Fleetwood Town last week.

Oluwayemi (19) has made 16 appearances for Celtic B, and started all six of the U19 side’s UEFA Youth League games late last year. The Londoner is keen to experience senior football for the first time this year with the newly-promoted side.

“I think this is a fantastic opportunity for me. When I first heard that Cork City were interested, it was a move that I thought could be very good for me. I know Barry Coffey well from his time at Celtic, and he had a lot of good things to say about the club, about where the club wants to go and the supporters,” said Oluwayemi.

Meanwhile in the First Division, Kerry FC have added defender Cormac Buckley and winger Cian Brosnan to their side for the new campaign, which gets underway against Bray Wanderers on February 24.