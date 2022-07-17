LOI round-up: Akintunde strikes late for Derry win, as UCD shock Sligo

James Akintunde scored a dramatic injury time winner to put Derry City into second spot in the Premier Division.

Akintunde netted in the 93rd minute to give Derry victory over north west derby rivals Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Just when it seemed as if the tie was headed for a draw, Akintunde connected with Will Patching’s free kick to steer home at the far post.

Harps, who hadn’t won in their previous nine outings, broke the stalemate against the run of play in the 31st minute.

Recently-signed Scottish striker Jones, making his first appearance at Finn Park, rose to head Regan Donelon’s corner beyond Brian Maher and Finn Park erupted.

Derry levelled in the 80th minute when Ryan Graydon met a hopeful Cameron Dummigan ball and sent a delicate header past Mark Anthony McGinley.

It was a game without much in the way of big chances. In the 24th minute, Matty Smith smacked a powerful drive narrowly wide after Will Patching’s clever pass opened the possibilities. Smith took aim from the edge of the box, but was off target.

Patching, who has been a thorn in the Harps side over the last year, had tried his luck earlier in the evening, but he riffled well over from the left-hand side.

The home nerves jangled just after Jones’ goal when Patching took aim from a free kick on the chalk of the Harps penalty box. Patching’s effort flew well over and Harps could breathe.

Derry introduced new signing Sadou Diallo and Brandon Kavanagh for the second half as boss Ruaidhri Higgins rang the changes.

The visitors almost levelled on the hour, but a downward header from Cameron McJannett, having met a teasing Patching free, flew back up and over the crossbar.

Sixteen minutes from the end, the returned Mark Anthony McGinley brilliantly turned over when Patrick McEleney tried his luck from 30 yards. McGinley had to be at his best as he reached up to tip the ball over his bar.

There was still time for Derry to flip the evening on its head and the Candystripes move above Dundalk.

Meanwhile, at the Showgrounds, UCD picked up just their second win of the season as they beat a jaded looking Sligo Rovers.

Donal Higgins and Dara Keane struck for the Students in the 23rd and 68th minutes respectively to end the Bit O’Red’s recent impressive form at home in league competition.

College have been somewhat of a bogey side for Rovers this term, avoiding defeat in both of the previous games with the Connacht side in 2022.