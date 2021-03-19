LOI restart: Your club-by-club guide to the 2021 Premier League season

The off-season is always a busy time for transfers and even with lockdowns and restricted movement in the country, there has still been plenty of activity in the Premier Division. Here, we at the players who have joined and departed all 10 clubs as well as those who look set to have the most impact.

BOHEMIANS

IN: Bastien Hery (Linfield), Tyreke Wilson, Ali Coote (Waterford), George Kelly (Dundalk), Thomas Oluwa (S Rovers), Rory Feely (Pat’s), Stephen Mallon (Sheffield U), Liam Burt (Celtic), Bradley Rolt (Peterborough, loan)

OUT: Dan Casey (Sacramento), Michael Barker, JJ Lunney, Glen McAuley (Shels), Paddy Kirk, Callum Thompson (Longford), Dinny Corcoran (Drogheda), Dan Mandroiu (S Rovers), Danny Grant (Huddersfield), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Colin Kelly (Galway), Andre Wright (Ayr U), Katlego Mashigo (Waterford)

Manager: Keith Long (7th full season)

Last season: 2nd

One to watch: Dawson Devoy

Prospects: The loss of free-scoring players (Wright, Grant, Twardek) cuts off some sources for goals so there’s a lot of pressure on Georgie Kelly to deliver, beating Rovers to the title is a big ask but an FAI Cup run would be welcomed.

Prediction: top three finish, possible run in FAI Cup or Europa League.

DERRY CITY

IN: Danny Lafferty (S Rovers), Joe Hodge (Manchester C, loan), Will Fitzgerald (Waterford), Will Patching (Dundalk, loan), Marc Walsh, Aaron Harkin (free), Michael Glynn (Ballinamallard)

OUT: Ally Gilchrist, Gerardo Bruna (Shels), Conor Clifford (Bray), Walter Figueira, Colm Horgan (Sligo), Conor McCormack (Galway U), Peter Cherrie (Dundalk), Ibrahim Meite (free), Stephen Mallon (loan ended), Jake Dunwoody (HIJK Finland)

Manager: Declan Devine (3rd full season)

Last season: 7th

One to watch: Ronan Boyce

Prospects: the 2020 season was a very forgettable one for Derry, early exits in the Cup and Europe while they finished just one point above the relegation zone, too many inferior signings and the loss of a local focus last term means that better is demanded; loanee Joe Hodge could be sensational, once he’s fit.

Prediction: Mid-table

DROGHEDA

IN: Dane Massey (Dundalk), Dinny Corcoran (Bohs), Gary Deegan, Danny O’Reilly, Colin McCabe (Shels), Ronan Murray (Sligo), Darragh Markey (Pat’s)

OUT: Adam Wixted (Athlone)

Manager: Tim Clancy (fourth full season)

Last season: Division One champions

One to watch: David Odumosu

Prospects: Signing three players from Shels could help Drogheda learn from mistakes made by the Reds when they were in this position 12 months ago, newly promoted as champions. The experience of players like Dinny Corcoran and Ronan Murray will be vital in achieving survival, while Darragh Markey could flourish this season.

Prediction: Should be safe from relegation.

DUNDALK

IN: Ole Erik Midtskogen (KI, Faroes), Alessio Abibi (Kastrioti, Albania), Raivis Jurkovskis (Liepaja, Latvia), Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (B36, Faroes), Sam Stanton (Phoenix Rising), Peter Cherrie (Derry), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Sligo), Jesus Perez (Tacoma)

OUT: Gary Rogers (Retired), Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon (S Rovers), John Mountney (Pat’s), Dane Massey (Drogheda), Jimmy Corcoran (Wexford), Nathan Oduwa (free), Georgie Kelly (Bohs), Aaron McCarey (Cliftonville), Jordan Flores (Hull C), Stefan Colovic (FK Cukaricki, Serbia), Jamie Wynne (Cork C), Will Patching (Waterford, loan), Andrew Quinn (Bray, loan)

Manager: Shane Keegan (1st full season)

Last season: 3rd

One to watch: Sam Stanton

Prospects: The biggest overhaul of the squad at Dundalk in a decade, five of their likely starting XI are new to the league but newcomers get little time to settle in. Having conceded 23 goals in 18 league games last season, clearly more steel at the back is needed but Dundalk are likely to be a work in progress for some time and a title push may be too far away at the moment.

Prediction: Top 3

FINN HARPS

IN: Ryan Rainey (Bonagee U), Conor Barry (Galway U), Will Seymore (Sligo), Luke McNicholas (Sligo, loan), Ethan Boyle (Linfield), Niall McGinn (Dergview), Ryan Hanley (Hibs, loan), Tunde Owolabi (Hamilton)

OUT: Sam Todd (UCD), Gareth Harkin (free), Raff Cretaro (retired)

Manager: Ollie Horgan (8th full season)

Last season: 8th

One to watch: Ryan Rainey

Prospects: Given the gulf in budget between them, finishing level with Derry City was a stunning achievement for Harps, and players like Kosovar Sadiki and Adam Foley will be even better next season with that experience behind them. There are questions over where the creativity will come from but Tunde Owolabi could be a wild card and former Wolves man Ryan Rainey looks like an intriguing signing.

Prediction: 7th, one better than last season.

LONGFORD TOWN

IN: Paddy Kirk (Bohs), Aaron Bolger (Cardiff C, loan), Conor Davis (free), Aaron Robinson (Bluebell U), Callum Thompson (Bohs), Mick Kelly (Cabinteely), Aaron O’Driscoll (Mansfield T, loan), Aaron Dobbs (Shels)

OUT: Dylan Hand (Athlone T)

Manager: Daire Doyle (2nd full season)

Last season: Promoted (2nd in Division One)

One to watch: Aaron Bolger

Prospects: The other promoted side, Drogheda, have been given more freedom to spend in the off-season so the four Aarons (Bolger, Robinson, O’Driscoll, Dobbs) will expect to play a lot, a leap for them after recent inactivity but the fear is that Town overall lack the experience needed for survival.

Prediction: Relegated

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC

IN: Ronan Coughlan (Sligo), John Mountney (Dundalk), Sam Bone, Matty Smith (Waterford), Vitezslav Jaros (Liverpool, loan), Alfie Lewis (West Ham, loan), Nehum Melvin-Lambert (Reading, loan) Paddy Barrett (free), Barry Murphy (free)

OUT: Luke McNally (Oxford U), Brendan Clarke (Shels), Georgie Kelly (loan ended), Jordan Gibson (Sligo), Rory Feely (Bohs), James Doona (Athlone T), Conor Kearns (Galway U), Darragh Markey (Drogheda)

Manager: Stephen O’Donnell (2nd full season)

Last season: 6th

One to watch: Ben McCormack

Prospects: Last season’s signings were hit and miss and the Saints can’t afford many misses this year. Vitezslav Jaros could prosper or suffer but Paddy Barrett offers protection at the back, and his experience along with John Mountney and Ronan Coughlan will improve the Saints. But having three loanees from the UK is a gamble.

Prediction: Get the most out of Chris Forrester and Pat’s can finish in the top four.

SLIGO ROVERS

IN: Robbie McCourt (Waterford), Romeo Parkes (free), Greg Bolger (S Rovers), Shane Blaney (free), Jordan Gibson (Pats), Walter Figueira, Colm Horgan (Derry), Richard Brush (Cliftonville)

OUT: Ronan Coughlan (St Pats), Will Seymore (Finn H), Luke McNicholas (Finn H, loan), Ronan Murray (Drogheda), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Dundalk)

Manager: Liam Buckley (3rd full season)

Last season: 4th

One to watch: Johnny Kenny

Prospects: Return to Europe is a big deal for Sligo, who regrouped mid-season after a dismal start, but scoring just 19 times in 18 games is a worry, though Ryan de Vries and Romeo Parkes could change that if they can find form, and Greg Bolger adds bite to midfield.

Prediction: 6th.

SHAMROCK ROVERS

IN: Chris McCann (free), Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon (Dundalk), Dan Mandroiu (Bohs)

OUT: Aaron McEneff (Hearts), Greg Bolger (Sligo), Sean Callan (Bray), Rhys Marshall (Glentoran), Danny Lafferty (Derry), Jack Byrne (APOEL), Brandon Kavanagh (Bray, loan)

Manager: Stephen Bradley (5th full season)

One to watch: Max Murphy

Prospects: The loss of key midfielders McEneff and Byrne (and their goals) should weaken Rovers but that can be countered by Dylan Watts stepping up for more game time and Danny Mandroiu moving to a new level. Rovers should dominate domestically again but Europe is their big battlefield.

Prediction: Champions

WATERFORD

IN: Matt Connor (Galway), Josh Collins (UCD), Oscar Brennan (Shels), Cameron Evans (Swansea), Adam O’Reilly (Preston, loan), James Waite (Cardiff, loan), Cian Kavanagh (Cowdenbeath), Jamie Mascoll (Bolton, loan), Kyle Ferguson (Ytterhogdals IK, Sweden), Prince Mutswunguma (Cambridge U), Jack Stafford (Exeter C), Katlego Mashigo (Bohs)

OUT: Sam Bone, Matty Smith (Pat’s), Tyreke Wilson, Ali Coote (Bohs), Robbie McCourt (Sligo), Kurtis Byrne (Athlone), Will Fitzgerald (Derry)

Manager: Kevin Sheedy (1st full season)

Last season: 5th

One to watch: Adam O’Reilly

Prospects: The fact that rival clubs here swooped for so many of last season’s squad shows how good players like Coote, Smith and Wilson were. But there are doubts over whether the new crop are as good. Old heads like Daryl and Brian Murphy will offer guidance but there are too many question marks to have any confidence.

Prediction: Relegation playoff