LOI Premier Division runners-up to get minimum €25,000 bonus for Unite the Union Cup participation

The Unite the Union Champions Cup will be played at the end of the regular League of Ireland season

The runners-up in this season's League of Ireland will receive at least €25,000 for participation in the expanded Unite the Union Champions Cup, a cross border competition which has progressed beyond a clash of league winners.

Dundalk defeated Linfield in the inaugural staging of the tournament in 2019, a belated replacement for the old Setanta Cup which is being sponsored by the trade union.

It did not take place last year due to Covid-19 but returns to the calendar this term although doubts hang over the future of the initiative.

The expansion will not lead to more cross border matches.

Instead, at the conclusion of the League of Ireland season, the league winners - who are expected to be holders Shamrock Rovers - will meet the runners-up in a knockout game.

St Patrick's Athletic are in control of second position as it stands.

On the Northern Irish side of the draw, the Irish League 2020/21 champions Linfield will face second placed Coleraine.

The two winners will meet in a one off decider that will be held at the Aviva Stadium or Windsor Park, but indications are that the latter venue is the preferred location.

A prize of €60,000 will be awarded to the winner, with the losing finalists collecting €40,000 and the losing semi finalists receiving €25,000.

Full details will be confirmed at a launch in Belfast on Thursday.