LOI Premier Division preview: Daniel McDonnell and Seán O'Connor assess Week 10 games

Independent.ie's Daniel McDonnell and Seán O'Connor preview this week's round of games in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

It's shaping up to be a lively Friday night in the capital as table-toppers Bohemians host resurgent St Patrick's Athletic at another sold-out Dalymount Park.

Meanwhile, over in Tallaght Stadium, in another Dublin derby, reigning champions Shamrock Rovers take on Damien Duff's Shelbourne seeking to make further inroads towards the Premier Division summit after a slow start to the season.

In the other Friday night game, bottom-placed UCD take on second-from-bottom Cork City who will be buoyed by last Monday's victory over Dundalk.

Sligo Rovers host Drogheda United on Saturday evening while on Sunday, Derry City and Dundalk go head-to-head at Oriel Park with both sides looking to end their own recent poor run of results.