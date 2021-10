LOI Premier Division fixtures rescheduled

Will Patching, Dundalk is fouled by Richie Towell, Shamrock Rovers during the recent Premier Division League game in Oriel Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The League of Ireland has confirmed a number of fixture changes to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division schedule over the next few weeks.

Saturday October 23

Longford Town v Shamrock Rovers (KO 7.30pm)

Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers (KO 8pm)

Sunday October 24

Drogheda United v Derry City (KO 2pm)

Friday October 29

Longford Town v St. Patrick's Athletic (KO 7.30pm)

Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United (KO 7.45pm)

Monday November 1

Waterford v Derry City (KO 7.45pm)

Sligo Rovers v Longford Town (KO 7.45pm)

St Patrick's Athletic v Bohemians (KO 7.45pm)

Finn Harps v Drogheda United (KO 8pm)