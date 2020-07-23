LOI players to 'take a knee' in support of Black Lives Matter movement when action resumes

League of Ireland clubs will follow their English counterparts in taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement when action resumes next week

League of Ireland players are set to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement when the season resumes next weekend.

Independent.ie has learned that player representatives have made a request to the FAI so they can follow the example of counterparts around the world and there is informal agreement that it will go ahead.

Talks have centred around the expectation that players - and match officials - will perform the gesture for 10 to 15 seconds before the start of fixtures, similar to the approach that was followed in England in recent weeks.

It's expected this will happen for the first eight rounds of games after the restart, the timeframe chosen because George Floyd's death came following at least eight minutes with a police officer's knee pressed to his neck.

The death of the unarmed Floyd in Minneapolis sparked global protests and the discussion moved quickly into the sporting sphere.

FAI intercultural officer Des Tomlinson delivered a presentation on equality issues to the players of league champions Dundalk earlier this month and it's understood that other clubs want him to address their group.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has said he will discuss with his players if they want to take the knee before his first game in charge against Bulgaria on September 3.

