LOI latest: Tommy Lonergan returns to St Pat’s, while Keith Ward signs new Dundalk deal

St Patrick’s Athletic have announced the signing of Tommy Lonergan from UCD on a multi-year deal.

The 18-year-old turned down several offers from elsewhere to return to Richmond Park. He netted 12 goals in all competitions for the Students in 2022, including a crucial header which saw UCD defeat Waterford in this month’s promotion/relegation play-off.

The Ireland U-19 striker spent three years at the St Pat’s academy, played for the Saints’ U-17 and U19 sides and made his senior debut in July 2021 before signing for UCD last January.

“I'm really looking forward to being a full time footballer, it will be unbelievable to wake up every day and go into training, I'll relish the opportunity and won't take it granted and I'll be giving it my all for this club," said Lonergan.

"I'm delighted that Tommy is returning to the club. There was a lot of competition for Tommy both from within the League of Ireland and further afield, so it's a real coup for us to get him back,” St Pat’s boss Tim Clancy added.

Dundalk’s Keith Ward has signed a new contract, keeping him with the club for the 2023 season. The attacker returned to the Lilywhites last December and made 34 appearances as Stephen O’Donnell’s side secured a third placed finish and European football.

“I think this season went well, both individually and from a team point of view, and I really enjoyed it. Coming from Bohemians, I knew it would be a big change but the chance to work with the gaffer was a challenge I really wanted and I’m looking forward to another season now,” said the 34-year-old.

O'Donnell added: “Keith had a huge impact this season, whether he started games or came off the bench. He finished the year with six goals, which was his highest ever and we are hoping for the same again next year.

“As everyone knows, he is great around the place and his attitude in training is exemplary so when you marry everything together, you have a really good, experienced player with lots of creativity and they are not easy to find.”

Earlier, Darragh Leahy has signed a new two-year deal with Dundalk. The 24-year-old full-back made 28 league appearances this year as the club returned to Europe with a third-placed finish.

"Once the season ended and the gaffer sat down with me and said he wanted to keep me, I was absolutely delighted,” said Leahy.



“My first year at the club in 2020 was interrupted by COVID and 2021 was tough, to say the least, so this season, especially at the back end when we were pushing for Europe and the fans really got behind us, was unreal and I loved it."

"Darragh gives us real variety and has the kind of profile we want in our squad, someone who’s at the stage of his career where he is ready to kick on and go up another level,” added O'Donnell.

Meanwhile, Waterford manager Danny Searle has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

Searle took over the First Division side last June and led the Blues to the play-off final earlier this month, but were defeated by UCD.

The 44-year-old's contract expired following the play-off defeat, but will now remain at the club following positive discussions with owner Andy Pilley.

Cork City's Barry Coffey has also signed a new deal, keeping him at Turners Cross for 2023. The midfielder joined the club in July 2021 on loan from Celtic, and hit 14 goals this term after signing permanently last July.

"Since I first came into the club on loan, I have really enjoyed playing for Cork City and the support we have got from the fans has been unbelievable. They have been brilliant to me since I signed and I am really looking forward to playing for this club in the Premier Division," said Coffey.