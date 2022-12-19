LOI latest: Phoenix Patterson seals move to English League One side Fleetwood Town

Phoenix Patterson of Waterford celebrates after the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Drogheda United at RSC in Waterford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

League One side Fleetwood Town have signed Phoenix Patterson from sister club Waterford for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old joins the Cods after a stunning season in the First Division, where he hit 22 goals and 13 assists in 39 appearances for Danny Searle’s side.

His form saw him pick up PFA Ireland First Division Player of the Year, as well as a spot on the Team of the Season.

Patterson netted 17 league goals to propel Waterford into the play-offs, as they were defeated by UCD in the final. He also hit two goals and two assists as the Blues made it to the FAI Cup semi-final where they lost to Shelbourne.

The Wycombe native came through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy and spent six months with Watford’s U-21 side before signing for Waterford in July 2021. He now joins a Fleetwood side who are 16th in League One after 21 games.

Patterson will be eligible for Fleetwood’s FA Cup third-round tie against QPR on January 7, and joins striker Promise Omochere at the club who signed from Bohemians last July.

“First and foremost I would like to thank everyone at Waterford. Managers I’ve worked with, the back room staff, my teammates and most importantly the incredible fans who have supported me through everything,” he said.

“My time in Ireland and more specifically Waterford has been enjoyable. It’s where I got my first opportunity to play senior football and I’ll be forever grateful for that. I have met a lot of amazing people and have made a lot of memories.

“The time has come for me to move on but I couldn’t do so without expressing my gratitude. This club has been a big part of my career so far and I want to wish Waterford all the best for the future. It is a special club and I’ll always be a Waterford fan,” said Patterson on his departure from Waterford.

Waterford chairman Andy Pilley, who owns Fleetwood, says Waterford can be a stepping stone for players looking for a move to England.

“To all the top players in Ireland, if you want to get to England then Waterford is a great place to play. The common ownership means that if you can deliver at Waterford and help the club to the sporting success we all long for, then you could have an opportunity to move over to England,” said Pilley.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne have announced the re-signing of Aodh Dervin for next season. The 23-year-old midfielder made 34 appearances for the Reds last term, and also started their FAI Cup final defeat to Derry City last month.

Drogheda United have re-signed goalkeeper Colin McCabe. The 25-year-old will now enter a third season with the Louth club, and made 22 appearances in all competitions last season.

In the First Division, Kerry FC have announced their first pair of signings for 2023.

Former Ireland U-16 cap Sean McGrath signed from nearby Cobh Ramblers, while Matt Keane has signed from Treaty United.

Midfielder Keane made 33 appearances for the Limerick side last term, and new manager Billy Dennehy says the pair’s experience will be crucial in the club’s maiden season.

“These are two players who are from the area who carry valuable experience at this level and to have their signatures secured for the upcoming season is a huge boost to everyone in Kerry FC. Time now for the hard work to begin,” said Dennehy.

Cobh Ramblers have re-signed Pierce Phillips for 2023. The 24-year-old will enter his fourth season with the club, after signing from Cork City in 2020. The midfielder has made 65 appearances for the Rams since then, and is Shane Keegan’s fifth signing for the new campaign.

In the Women’s Premier Division, champions Shelbourne have re-signed Jessie Stapleton and Alex Kavanagh for 2023.

Ireland international Stapleton has committed her future to Tolka Park, but is expected to sign a multi-year deal with West Ham United when she turns 18 in February, as first reported by independent.ie.

The talented defender won her second league title last term, and was named Player of the Match in their FAI Women’s Cup final win over Athlone Town. Stapleton also picked up the league’s Young Player of the Year award last month.

Midfielder Kavanagh played a big role as Noel King’s side made it back-to-back league titles this year and started their FAI Women’s Cup final triumph.