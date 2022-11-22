LOI latest: Evan Caffrey joins Shels and jordan McEneff signs new Derry deal

Evan Caffrey has left UCD and signed for Shelbourne, a move which sees him link up with his cousin Gavin Molloy for 2023.

The 19-year-old featured in every league game for the Students in 2022, as they defeated Waterford in a play-off to retain their Premier Division status.

The Ireland U-19 cap previously worked with Damien Duff at Shamrock Rovers,and the Shels boss lauded Caffrey’s versatility.

“Evan was my captain in the LOI U15’s five years ago so we know each other very well,” said Duff.

“I have followed his career closely and it was so pleasing to see him do so well over the last few seasons. He has a great understanding of the game, has top class technical ability and knows the demands we put on players. He can also play numerous positions which is great. I can’t wait to work with him again and watch his career continue to grow with Shelbourne FC.”

“It’s also a proud moment for me and my family as I’ll be joining up with my cousin Gavin Molloy, but also my grandad Theo captained the club in the 1960s,” said Caffrey, as Reds legend Theo Dunne captained Shels against Barcelona in 1963.

“I am very excited to be joining Shels, as it’s such a special club with a great history and brilliant fans. When I got the call from the manager, it was a no-brainer as I played under him before, and I knew what he was like. I think it’s the best place to improve as a young player, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Derry City’s Jordan McEneff has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 21-year-old signed from Arsenal’s academy in August, following a five-month loan spell at Shels.

The midfielder made just six league starts for the Candystripes last season, but ended the year with an FAI Cup medal, and also scored in the final.

“Jordan initially signed a short- term deal, and as the weeks went by he got stronger and stronger. We feel he has a really bright future if he continues to apply himself the way he has done in his short time with us,” said Derry boss Ruaidhrí Higgins.

“He has undoubted talent and it is now up to Jordan to go and fulfil that potential.”