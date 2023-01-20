LOI latest: Cork City sign Swedish midfielder Albin Winbo, while Colm Horgan returns to Galway United

Colin Healy believes his new signing from Sweden has the ability to cope with the physical demands of League of Ireland football.

Midfielder Albin Winbo (25) arrives in Munster after spells in Norway and his native Sweden, the fourth major signing in the off-season for Cork.

“We are very pleased to get Albin on board,” says Healy. “He comes in having played regularly in the top division in Sweden, as well as the Norwegian top flight last season. He will add quality and experience to the side.

"He is a skilful player, but also well able to deal with the physical side of the game, so we think he will be a good fit. We are looking forward to seeing him in action.”

Winbo said: “I have heard a lot about the club and, when I spoke to the manager, I liked what he had to say. I know this is an exciting time for the club, and I know the club is ambitious to succeed, so I am looking forward to being a part of this.”

City, back in the top flight for 2023, had already signed Tunde Owolabi (St Pat’s), Ethon Varian (Bohemians) and Tobi Oluwayemi (Celtic, loan).

Meanwhile, Colm Horgan is a Galway United player again after a five-year spell away from the club. Since he left his hometown club in 2018, Horgan (28) had played for Cork City and Sligo Rovers but he has unfinished business in Galway.

"I didn’t come back to mess around; I came back with the intention of pushing for a league, to get promotion,” he said.

"John (Caulfield) has put those standards and expectations on the whole squad, I don’t think people will be surprised to hear that, and it's what we need to have to move forward."