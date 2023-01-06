LOI latest: Bradley backs Clarke to be Shamrock Rovers success, Brian Murphy retires

Stephen Bradley believes new signing Trevor Clarke is a ‘different man’ now, as the wing-back returns to Tallaght Stadium until the end of the season.

Former Ireland U-21 international Clarke has signed on loan from Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers, and has rejoined the club where he made 103 appearances over four seasons.

Clarke plied his trade with Crumlin United and St Kevin’s Boys and joined Middlesborough’s youth academy before returning home to sign for Rovers in July 2015.

A move to Rotherham followed in 2019 but several injuries saw him make just 20 appearances over two campaigns.

The wing-back, who can also play in midfield, then signed for Bristol and helped them achieve promotion to League One last term. He signed a new two-year contract with Bristol afterwards, although Barton revealed last August that he didn’t ‘trust’ Clarke and criticised his ability.

“Unfortunately, we extended his deal. I hold my hands up. I’ve made a mistake on that one, I shouldn’t have brought him back in. If I had my time again, I wouldn’t have done that. We’ve got to find a solution,” said Barton last August.

Despite the dramatic turn of events, Clarke did make his way back into the team and went on to make a further eight appearances. Now back at Tallaght Stadium, and with Rovers chasing a fourth successive league title, Bradley is looking forward to working with the 24-year-old again.

“We got speaking to Trevor the last few weeks and were speaking to the club as well and thankfully we came to an agreement,” said the Hoops boss.

“We're delighted to get him in. We obviously know about Trevor's attributes from before he left but I think now he's a more mature player and a better all-round player.

"We know his character and personality. If you spend 10 minutes with Trevor now, you see that he's a more mature man than the one that left us. He's a different man and, I believe, better for that.

"We're a different team to the one Trevor left, so all-round, I think both parties are in a different state than what they were when Trevor left the club.

"He's hungry to be successful and I think that's important. Trevor wants to be part of a group that's successful and playing in Europe and obviously he'll have that opportunity here, if he works hard."

Clarke is the club’s third new signing with Liam Burt and Johnny Kenny both on board for 2023 too. Rovers begin their title defence on February 18 away to Sligo Rovers.

Meanwhile, Ben Doherty has returned to FAI Cup champions Derry City on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old academy graduate spent three seasons at the Ryan McBride Brandywell before going on loan to Coleraine in 2019. The midfielder then signed for Larne in July 2021, but is back for his third spell with the Candystripes now, as Ruaidhrí Higgins side look to close the gap on champions Shamrock Rovers.

The Derry native impressed at Coleraine, netting 29 goals in 74 appearances, while he also hit nine goals and 17 appearances across two seasons with Larne. He says the pull of his home club was something he couldn't turn down.

"It was difficult to leave with the team at the top of the league and playing so well, but when my home team came calling, it was impossible to resist," he said.

"Ruaidhri is building something really special here and the whole city is getting behind the club," said Doherty.

Meanwhile, Derry pair Joe Thomson and Michael Glynn have gone the other way as part of the deal and will join Larne. Midfielder Thomson made 37 appearances for Derry last term and picked up an FAI Cup medal, while Glynn has been on loan with Glenavon since July.

Elsewhere, Premier Division newcomers Cork City have re-signed Matt Healy on loan from Ipswich Town until the end of June.

The midfielder enjoyed a bright loan spell on Leeside last term, making 27 appearances as Cork captured the First Division title. The 20-year-old has been capped at underage level for Ireland, and is raring to get going again with the Rebels.

"I’m very pleased to be back at City again. I really enjoyed last season, it was a great experience for me and I learned a lot. These are exciting times now going back into the Premier Division, and I am delighted to be part of it," he said.

In First Division news, Brian Murphy has announced his retirement from football.

The goalkeeper has spent the last three seasons with Waterford, keeping 22 clean sheets in 66 games. The Waterford native will remain at the club and become Head of Academy Goalkeeping, as well as a first team coach.

The 39-year-old began his career in Manchester City’s academy, before spells with Bohemians, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Swansea among others, amassing almost 300 senior appearances in the game.

Murphy was also called up to Ireland squads by Giovanni Trapattoni and Martin O’Neill previously. He won two League of Ireland titles and an FAI Cup with Bohs, and also picked up a Football League trophy with Swansea in 2006.

Meanwhile, Treaty United have signed former defender Anto O’Donnell for 2023.

The Cork native was part of Treaty’s inaugural 2021 side, and netted the club's first competitive goal against Wexford early that season. The 28-year-old spent much of last season sidelined with injury, and had a spell with Munster Senior League side Ringmahon Rangers before his return to the Markets Field.

Finn Harps have signed Letterkenny native Michael Harris from Colorado Rapids on a two-year deal. The 20-year-old is a product of the Harps academy and was part of the Enda McGuill Cup winning side of 2021.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to sign Michael on a two-year contract and to have him commit his long term future to Finn Harps FC is a major coup. Michael has been on my radar for quite a while and is exactly the profile of player we are identifying to bring to Finn Harps,” said Harps boss Dave Rogers.

In the Women’s Premier Division, Galway United have signed Kate Thompson for 2023.

The defender made 23 appearances for Galway WFC last term, and was named Young Player of the Year.

She has also been capped for Ireland at U-19 and U-17 levels. Sligo Rovers have also re-signed defender Amy Roddy for the new campaign.