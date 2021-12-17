LOI First Division reduced to nine teams for 2022 season after Bray-Cabinteely merger

There will be no additional team in the League of Ireland First Division next season as the club which was lost in the merger between Bray Wanderers and Cabinteely will not be replaced.

The second tier will have nine teams in 2022 on the back of the decision, so the Shamrock Rovers II side, which played in 2020 but was not admitted for 2021, will not take part.

The current play-off system where the sides that finish between second and fifth can enter a playoff for promotion, will be retained, so the team which finishes fourth from bottom in a nine-team league could get promoted.

"The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has approved a nine-team format for the 2022 SSE Airtricity First Division season with four rounds of games scheduled to begin on February 18th," said an FAI statement.

"The decision was taken in light of the circumstances presented by the very recent merger of Bray Wanderers and Cabinteely and their new application for a First Division licence for 2022.

"The nine-team format will see the SSE Airtricity First Division champions promoted automatically to the Premier Division with the sides finishing in second, third, fourth and fifth spots contesting a promotion/relegation play-off series alongside the team that finishes ninth in the Premier.

"The First Division teams finishing second and fifth and the teams in third and fourth place will play each other in a two-legged play-off with the winners then contesting a one-legged final. The winner of this tie will then play the team that finishes ninth in the Premier Division to secure the final top flight spot for the 2023 season.

"Fixtures for the nine-team SSE Airtricity First Division season will be released on Monday along with the fixture list for the 2022 SSE Airtricity Premier Division. Plans for the 2023 First Division will be evaluated during the course of next season."