LOI First Division promotion play-off semi-finals: Waterford and Galway in pole position

Phoenix Patterson of Waterford celebrates with team-mates Wassim Aouachria, left, and Junior Quitirna after scoring their side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off semi-final first leg match at Markets Field in Limerick. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

It was a dramatic night in the SSE Airtricity First Division promotion play-off semi-finals with Waterford FC enjoying a big win at Treaty United, while Galway United take a 2-2 draw against Longford Town back to Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday.

Treaty United 1 Waterford 4

Phoenix Patterson has fired Waterford one-step closer to an immediate return to the Premier Division. His first-half double helped gain an important first leg win over Munster rivals Treaty United.

The three-goal margin sees Waterford in a wonderful position, after a nightmare evening for Treaty.

Played before a bumper crowd of around 2,000, United never got into their stride and a fast start from Danny Searle’s visitors gave them a foothold they’d never relinquish.

Red-hot Patterson, has now netted 21 goals in all competitions, added two more in the opening half. He was played in by Yassine En-Neyah for both.

The opener arrived after five minutes, En-Neyah taking out three Treaty defenders before Patterson powered low from a narrowing angle.

The lead was doubled on 29 minutes, as the combination was repeated, this time the 22-year-old powered beyond Brady, who got a touch.

Junior Quitirna could have sealed the tie before half-time, Willie Armshaw tripped him inside the area but Quitirna saw his penalty rebound out off the bottom of the post.

Tommy Barrett’s Treaty got a lifeline when Lee Devitt was felled on 62 minutes, with Enda Curran blasting home the resultant penalty. This his 20th goal of an impressive season.

With the momentum seemingly with the homes side, Colin Conroy received a second yellow card in just 16 minutes, his first came just seconds after being introduced.

Waterford quickly used their numerical advantage with Quitirna pouncing on a poor Marc Ludden touch to restore the two-goal advantage.

Sean Guerins turned a Timi Sobowale cross into his own net with the final act.

The return leg takes place at the RSC on Saturday evening.

Treaty United: Jack Brady; Ben O’Riordan (Colin Conroy 51), Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Marc Ludden; Willie Armshaw (Success Edogun 74), Mark Walsh, Jack Lynch, Lee Devitt, Stephen Christopher (Matt Keane 75); Enda Curran (Fionn Doherty 85).

Waterford: Paul Martin; Tunmise Sobowale (Timi Sobowale 75), Alex Baptiste (Richard Taylor HT), Killian Cantwell, Darragh Power; Junior Quitirna, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin, Yassine En-Neyah; Phoenix Patterson; Wassim Aouachria (Raul Uche 75).

Referee: Damien McGraith (Mayo).

Longford Town 2 Galway United 2

Jordan Adeyemo and Mikie Rowe swapped a brace apiece as it remains all to play for ahead of this First Division play-off semi-final second leg at Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday.

Having spurned chances from Conor McCormack, Stephen Walsh and David Hurley, Galway found themselves behind to a fine goal on 29 minutes.

Darren Clarke, who had worked Conor Kearns in the opening minutes, did well on Longford’s right to whip over a superb cross.

Striker Adeyemo, who started the season at Galway before a July move to the midlands, bounced a downward header past Kearns despite the keeper getting a hand to it.

Expand Close Conor McCormack of Galway United in action against Dean McMenamy of Longford Town during the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off semi-final first leg at Bishopsgate in Longford. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conor McCormack of Galway United in action against Dean McMenamy of Longford Town during the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off semi-final first leg at Bishopsgate in Longford. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The width of a post prevented Galway from falling further behind six minutes later.

The same two combined for the home side, Clarke again with a sublime delivery from the right with Adeyemo's glancing header coming back off a post.

Galway introduced Mike Rowe at half-time and it proved inspired as he had the Tribesmen level inside four minutes.

Walsh found Hurley in space on the left to cross for Rowe to arrive and fire home at the back post.

As Town did in the first half, Galway then hit the same post with a Walsh header from a Ronan Manning cross.

Longford responded to regain the lead on 54 minutes.

Again the inspiration was Clarke on the right whose low cross found Adeyemo to shoot first time to the bottom corner of the net.

In end to end action, Galway levelled once more on the hour.

Killian Brouder’s long throw found Rob Manley whose header Luke Dennison could only parry.

Rowe was alert to the loose ball to stab it home off a post.

Galway almost snatched victory on the night on 89 minutes but for Dennison producing the save of the game when tipping Hurley's drive round a post.

Longford Town: Dennison; Chambers, McDonnell, Barker, Lynch; Robinson, McMenany; Clarke, Corbally (Hanratty, 63), Power (S. Verdon, 70); Adeyemo (Magerusan, 81).

Galway United: Kearns; Hemmings, Finnerty, Brouder, O’Keeffe; Thomas (Manley, 59), McCormack; McCarthy (Rowe, h-t), Hurley, Manning (Waweru, 81); Walsh.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).