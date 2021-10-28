The local consortium looking to take over Dundalk have been told to improve their offer by next week or else they will miss out.

American owners Peak6 have suggested they will finalise their decision within seven days as they prepare to exit the League of Ireland scene after a turbulent stay.

The Irish Independent reported on Wednesday that a consortium with links to the ownership of Glentoran are in pole position as they are prepared to pay a six-figure sum to take the keys.

By contrast, a Dundalk-based group led by tech firm Statsports and former co-owner Andy Connolly have submitted a proposal which does not involve a cash transaction of that nature.

They believe the Americans should take the decision to give the club back to business people from the town so they can rebuild after a damaging fall from grace under the US regime.

However, the alternative consortium is putting money on the table to soften the blow for Peak6 who face a financial loss in every scenario.

The intentions of the group are unclear as they have kept a low profile and the exact make-up remains shrouded in a degree of mystery.

It’s believed they have been eyeing up Dundalk since the summer.

Former Sunderland CEO Mags Byrne is not a member of that consortium but is believed to have played a part in putting them in touch with the current hierarchy.

Peak6 have spoken with prospective owners about a scenario where they would leave the club with a figure in the region of €250k in the bank in December.

They would have to tie up considerable loose ends to reach a position in that territory and a bidder willing to pay a six-figure sum would be attractive to them.

The local group are resistant to the idea of paying the Americans to depart because of their view the club is not in a healthy position compared to when they arrived in early 2018. As it stands, there is only one senior player under contract and there will be no European football in 2022.

Sources close to the process have indicated that correspondence from Peak6 to the local group in the last 24 hours delivered the message that they would find it difficult to accept a proposal that involved the US side putting additional money into the club to improve the picture before departing.

However, they have not closed the door on further conversations and discussions are expected to continue over the weekend.

The locals feel there is work to do to repair relations in the community and have argued against the idea of another external party taking over.

Statsports have taken a more prominent role in talks in recent days with the company that has developed a worldwide reputation for its sports science, GPS tracking technology and performance analysis service now prepared to take a prominent role in steadying the ship at Oriel Park if they are given the opportunity.

Plans include capitalising on their links with a top Premier League club to bring in players on loan in the short-term but that would be tied in with the replacement of their astro pitch with a grass surface as it is viewed as an obstacle to bringing in youngsters from the Premier League club.

But the decision will lie in the hands of the current owners who will go with the best deal from their perspective.

It's anticipated that Dundalk fans will make their feelings heard around Friday night's league game with Waterford as the club who had won five titles in seven years prior to this term face a key game in their attempt to avoid a relegation play-off despite having the biggest wage bill in the country.